News

IPAC, CUPP, APC, mourn late LP chair

Political associates iof the late National Chairman of Labour Party (LP), Alhaji Abdul Kadir Abdul Salam has continued to pour encomium on the late party leader

The lnter Party Advisory Council (IPAC)  said it received with sadness the news of the death of Alhaji Abdulkadir Abdulsalam on Tuesday 29th December 2020.

IPAC in a statement by its Publicity Secretary, Ambassador Agbo Major expressed that the Councils was devastated over the demise of “a great patriot, seasoned administrator, distinguished political party leader and esteemed elder statesman who devoted his life in service to the nation and humanity. 

“His departure at this crucial period of Constitution and Electoral Act amendment  when his wise counsel is needed to move the nation forward, is a big blow to all lovers of representative governance in Nigeria.

“A man of great conviction and intellectual ability, the late Alhaji Abdulkadir Abdulsalam was a peacemaker, bridge builder and detribalized Nigerian.”

The statement noted that IPAC National Chairman, Dr Leonard Nzenwa expressed deep sorrow over his demise saying that an iroko has fallen among leaders of political parties.

IN the same vein, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has said that the death of the National Chairman of Labour Party, Alhaji Abdulkadir Abdulsalam was a major loss to the country’s opposition politics and democracy at large.

The governing party in a condolence message by its Secretary Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), Senator John James Akpanudoedehe in Abuja on Wednesday eulogized Abdulsalam for his contributions to the country’s democratic development.

The statement reads: “The All Progressives Congress (APC) extend condolences to members of Nigeria’s Labour Party over the death of the Party’s National Chairman, Alhaji Abdulkadir Abdulsalam

“We mourn the late Abdulsalam whose passage is a major loss to Nigeria’s opposition politics and our democracy at large.

“In line with the Labour Party’s mantra, as National Chairman, the late Abdulsalam will be remembered for his efforts to entrench Labour Party as the Party for Social Democracy and advocate for the welfare of workers, particularly the increment of minimum wage.”

The party also commiserated with the immediate family of Abdulsalam and prayed “Almighty Allah forgives his shortcomings and grant him Al Jannah Firdaus.”

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT.

