26.6 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Troops Kill one, arrest two kidnappers, bandits in…

Ogoni cleanup: Cordaid urges HYPREP to be more…

Cow disease hit Enugu Yellow Fever ravaged communities

And in Lekki, the Truth Died

P+Measurement Services marks 5yrs of effective operation with…

Lord Chosen: Diri seeks more revenue allocation for…

Okpe Union extends tenure of Akpotor-led Exco, adopts…

Youths must be included in government for a…

Emir Bayero attributes NCC’s success to quality leadership

I will apply integrated development in Anambra state…

Sports

Battle of Freetown: Eagles get Ministerial Order

Its win or nothing else

Youth and Sports Development Minister, Sunday Dare says only a win in Freetown will be acceptable to Nigerians when the Super Eagles take on their Sierra Leonean counterparts in the reverse group L fixture of the 2022 African Nations Cup qualifier on Tuesday.

The Super Eagles surrendered a four goal lead in the first leg in Benin last Friday, an unprecedented international collapse by the senior national team and like most Nigerians, Sports Minister Dare expressed shock and disappointment at the team’s unprecedented meltdown and has demanded a response in Freetown on Tuesday.

‘Nigerians have expressed a collective disappointment with the collapse of the team especially in the second half, giving up a 4-0 lead to a team that is ranked 88 times below our biggest football brand,the Super Eagles. I have expressed my disappointment with the result to the team and the Nigeria Football Federation. Like most Nigerians, only a convincing win in Freetown can assuage our feelings and bruised egos. Only a win will be acceptable in Freetown,’said Dare who deferred comments on the suitability or otherwise of Mr Gernot Rohr as manager of the team.

‘The task at the moment is to get the team firmly back on track towards picking one of the group’s two tickets on offer for the 2022 AFCON. A win in Freetown will seal a 19th participation in the African mundial. After this, we can now debate Mr. Rohr’s suitability as we seek to return Nigeria to the pedestal of African football and one of the beautiful game’s power houses in world football. We will reappraise Mr Rohr’s performance since he was named as Super Eagles manager and see if he is the right man to fulfill our expectations,’ said Dare.

The Sports Minister says he is not unaware of the role the domestic league can play in actualising a Super Eagles of our dreams.

‘The success of our endeavours in football can only be measured by the success of the domestic league. A thriving, professionally run domestic league in all cadres will impact positively on our national teams. That’s why I demanded a full implementation of FIFA and CAF club licensing regulations. This will bring us closer to making our leagues viable for investors and restore the confidence of all stakeholders.’

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Buhari appoints Amokachi Nigeria’sfootball ambassador

Editor

COVID-19: Ahmed Musa’s former club CSKA Moscow in dilemma as all players tests negative

Editor

It’s Always Been A Dream To Play For Nigeria, Okoye Declares

Editor

CAF Player Awards: Ighalo miss final shortlist

Editor

Fulham vs Arsenal: Mesut Ozil speaks on playing EPL opener clash

Editor

Sen. Ifeanyi Ubah reappointed into CAF AFCON committee

Editor

Ebuehi celebrates return to action after injury

Editor

Osimhen, Kalu, Simon may resume league action April 15

Editor

Konta stops Clijsters at Monterrey Open

Editor

Victor Moses: Inter insist on fitness guarantee before deal

Editor

Ahead Tokyo Olympics: Athletes’ welfare is priority

Editor

Harambee Stars escape FIFA 2022 World Cup qualifiers hammer

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More