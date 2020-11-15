26.6 C
Sports

Egypt protests to CAF over poor refereeing against Togo

The Egyptian Football Association (EFA) has filed a complaint with the Confederation of African Football (CAF) against costly refereeing errors during the 1-0 win over Togo in the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

“The EFA sent a letter to the CAF including their fears of the referees’ errors during the games that could affect the federation’s efforts,” read a statement by the Egyptian Football Association.

Egypt claimed it had two valid penalties which were turned down by the referee during Togo’s game in the 3rd round of the African qualifiers on Saturday.

“The EFA also confirmed in their letter to the CAF the absence of refereeing justice during the game against Togo,”

“The unjust decisions by the referee may come as a result of the CAF’s order not to use the video assistant referee during this round of qualifiers, so we are worried about future referees’ decisions during Egypt’s national team’s away games,” the statement added.

The Pharaohs are scheduled to face Togo in the 4th round of the 2022 African Cup of Nations qualifiers on Tuesday.

