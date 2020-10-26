EPL: Solskjaer reveals why he benched Pogba for last three matches

Manchester United manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, has claimed that he benched Paul Pogba for their last three fixtures because he is still returning to full fitness.

Pogba was named in the starting XI for United’s first three league games.

However, the 27-year-old has started as a substitute for their last three matches, coming off the bench against Newcastle United, Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea.

Pogba’s pre-season preparations were interrupted by a positive COVID-19 diagnosis late in August and Solskjaer says the midfielder is still “getting better”.

“When you’ve got good players it’s a nice challenge and a decision to make when you’ve got good players on the bench that can come on and impact the game,” Solskjaer said.

“I think Paul, all three games this week, he’s really come on and made a very positive impact.

“He’s been out for a while with coronavirus this summer, so he’s getting better and better and maybe more his shape.

“Maybe I was unfair to him starting him that early in the first few games but he’s coming on and he’s done great when he’s come on,” Solskjaer said.