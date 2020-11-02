Victor Moses not yet ready for Russian Premier League, says Spartak boss

Former Nigerian international, Victor Moses needs to work harder if he hopes to seal his position in Spartak Moscow starting XI.

Moses, who moved to the Russian side on a season loan during summer transfer window from Chelsea has been struggling with his fitness level and it was obvious in Saturday’s Russian Premier League game against Rostov as he was withdrawn late in the game which they lost 0-1 at home despite their numerical advantage against a 10-man Rostov side following the sending off of Dennis Hadzikadunic with a quarter of an hour left to play.

Commenting on Moses performance in the game, Spartak Moscow General Director, Shamil Gazizov noted that though, the former Super Eagles forward showed quality, he is very far from his best.

“I will not rate it as a percentage. I see that Victor is not yet fully ready, but it is clear that he shows a high class of the game,” Gazizov said.

“I think that today he played very well, as far as his physical readiness allows. At least I can see it. Let the following experts discuss and speak.”

Spartak Moscow have an obligation to buy Moses if they qualify for next season’s Champions League and the winger features in a certain number of games.