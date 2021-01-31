Osayi-Samuel makes winning debut for Fenerbahce

Former Queens Park Rangers star Bright Osayi-Samuel made his official debut for Fenerbahce as they recorded a 1-0 win over Rizespor in the Turkish Super Lig on Saturday.



The Nigerian-born winger was named in the matchday squad and was introduced off the bench in the 61st minute, replacing Mame Thiam.



The Yellow Canaries had already scored what proved their winning goal in first half stoppage time before their new signing was introduced.



The Fenerbahce number 21 was lively when he came on and proved to be a handful for the Rizespor defence.



Brazilian defensive midfielder Fabrício Baiano received a second yellow card which led to his sending off for a crude tackle on Osayi-Samuel in the 86th minute.



The 23-year-old is the sixth Nigerian-born player to feature for Fenerbahce’s first team after Uche Okechukwu, Austin Okocha, Emmanuel Emenike, Joseph Yobo and Victor Moses.



Fenerbahce’s victory over Rizespor sent them top of the Super Lig table with 45 points, one more than city rivals Besiktas who have a game in hand.