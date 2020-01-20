23.4 C
Abuja
January 20, 2020
Football Sports

Title is gone but Man City can still thrive, says Mendy

Benjamin Mendy is adamant Manchester City can still enjoy a successful season despite their failure to defend the Premier League title.

Pep Guardiola’s side are trailing well behind Liverpool after Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace dealt another blow to their faint hopes of catching the runaway leaders.

Hampered by injuries, City have been unable to match the consistency of their past two title-winning seasons.

Guardiola accepted last month his side could no longer catch Liverpool, but City defender Mendy knows there are still three other trophies to play for, including the Champions League, which his team have never won.

“When you start the league you try to win, to do your best and you have to say the truth, which is that Liverpool have done very, very well and are a good, strong team – everybody can see that,” Mendy said.

“We deal well with it. When another team is doing well you can’t be upset or angry. This is the truth, no one can complain. So in our dressing room we try to focus on us.

“All the people say Man City are finished. They can say what they want, we will just keep focusing on us, play our football, win the games, to fight until the league is finished.

