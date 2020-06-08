Anthony Joshua out for four weeks, says Hearn

Anthony Joshua will be sidelined for at least four weeks with a knee injury, according to his promoter Eddie Hearn.

The British world heavyweight boxing champion was pictured on crutches at a Black Lives Matter protest in Watford on Saturday.

And reports claim Hearn has told them Joshua is crocked for a month after he felt a ‘twinge in his left knee’ while running.

Joshua is expected to rest for the remainder of the month, before returning to training ahead of a world title fight against mandatory challenger Kubrat Pulev this year.

The 30-year-old is currently wearing a knee brace as a precaution.

Joshua attended the Black Lives Matter protest following the death of George Floyd, an African American man who died while in police custody in Minneapolis last month.

Worldwide demonstrations have been taking place since a video went viral showing a white police officer kneeling on Mr Floyd’s neck as he complained, ‘I can’t breathe’.