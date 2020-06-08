Ighalo Earns Paul Scholes’ Respect

By Obi Ajuonuma

Nigerian International, Odion Ighalo’s impact since his arrival on loan at Manchester United in the January transfer window has received a huge praise from the Red Devils’ legend, Paul Scholes.

Scholes, who initially was critical of Ighalo’s qualities following his shock deadline day move in the Winter transfer window, has now made a u-turn to acknowledge the impact the former Watford hitman has brought to Manchester United.

Ighalo has scored four goals in eight appearances before football was paused in March due to the coronavirus outbreak.

And last week, Ighalo was rewarded with a new eight-month deal that will see him remain at Old Trafford on loan until January 31, 2021.

Apart from Ighalo, Scholes also believes manager Ole Gunnar Solskjær has been spot on with his signings so far.

“You have to say his [Solskjaer] three or four signings have been excellent,” Scholes told MUTV.

“I was a little bit dubious about the Ighalo one, I wasn’t quite sure how that would work, but you have to say that’s worked as well.

“He’s a different kind of player from the players we had, a bit more of a target man which we miss and he seems to have settled in really well, scoring goals,” added the former Manchester United midfield maestro.

Solskjær brought in Daniel James, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Harry Maguire and Bruno Fernandes to bolster the United squad this season.