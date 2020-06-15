Ndidi wanted by Manchester United

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi in the summer transfer window.

According media reports in England, the Red Devils have added the Nigeria international to their summer transfer wishlist and plan to make a bid for his services if they miss out on Ajax Amsterdam star Donny van de Beek, who is also on the radar of Real Madrid.

Ndidi has been linked with possible moves to Barcelona, Real Madrid, Arsenal, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain in recent months.

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is in the market for a central midfielder and Bayern Munich’s Corentin Tolisso has also been mentioned as a possible target.

Ndidi had attracted interest from the Old Trafford outfit before he joined Leicester City in January 2017, to whom he is contracted until the end of the 2023-2024 season.

The Super Eagles star has played 29 games in all competitions for the Foxes this season. scoring two goals and has an assist to his name.