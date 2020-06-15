29.7 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Bayelsa Governorship: Supreme Court orders accelerated hearing of…

ROTATIONAL TEMPLATE AND GOVERNORSHIP CONTESTS IN ENUGU STATE:…

Meng Wanzhou’s lawyers accuse U.S. of misleading evidence…

Wike Played Major Role In “Killing” Governors’ Forum…

Nothing can stem people-to-people friendly ties between China,…

Environmental protection constantly enhanced for Mount Qomolangma

Internet diagnosis and treatment services flourish amid COVID-19…

Nongovernmental assistance conveys great love in COVID-19 response

How does China’s people-centric approach work?

Is deregulation of downstream petroleum sector expedient or…

Football Sports

Ndidi wanted by Manchester United

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi in the summer transfer window.

According media reports in England, the Red Devils have added the Nigeria international to their summer transfer wishlist and plan to make a bid for his services if they miss out on Ajax Amsterdam star Donny van de Beek, who is also on the radar of Real Madrid.

Ndidi has been linked with possible moves to Barcelona, Real Madrid, Arsenal, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain in recent months.

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is in the market for a central midfielder and Bayern Munich’s Corentin Tolisso has also been mentioned as a possible target.

Ndidi had attracted interest from the Old Trafford outfit before he joined Leicester City in January 2017, to whom he is contracted until the end of the 2023-2024 season.

The Super Eagles star has played 29 games in all competitions for the Foxes this season. scoring two goals and has an assist to his name.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

S/Eagles can dominate Africa again, says Jamilu Collins

Editor

Harambee Stars escape FIFA 2022 World Cup qualifiers hammer

Editor

Nigerian International Loses Father

Editor

Ahead Tokyo Olympics: Athletes’ welfare is priority

Editor

Olowu eyeing Arsenal first team shirt

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More