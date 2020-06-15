Forget EPL, Napoli move best for you, Adeniji warns Osimhen

Nigerian and Debrecen FC of Hungary striker, Tunde Adeniji has told much-coveted Lille frontman, Victor Osimhen why he should snub a move to the Premier League in favour of switching to Italian Serie A outfit Napoli.

Osimhen’s manager Osita Okolo confirmed recently that Manchester United, Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool and Chelsea are the English clubs exploring ways to sign the Lille number 7, but stressed that no agreement has been reached with any club.

Adeniji, who spoke from his based in Debrecen, Northern Great Plain region of Hungary, warned the 2015 FIFA U17 World Cup winner that he might be starved of game-time if he joins any of his Premier league suitors.

“I have been following Osimhen’s performance in Europe, he’s doing well,” Adeniji begins.

“I would like him to play for Napoli if he leaves Lille because he will have more playing time, he has all the qualities.

“They don’t have big names in their attack in Napoli and he will play very well in the team.

“Chelsea, Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United, Tottenham, Barcelona and Real Madrid he’s being linked with have good strikers who have made a name for themselves, and Osimhen is too young for the pressure now, so I prefer he joins Napoli.”

Adeniji, himself, is having a great season in Europe, with his brace against Puskás AFC on Saturday taking his tally to 12 goals in all competitions.

And on the back of his goalscoring form, he is hoping he gets recalled to the national team by manager Gernot Rohr.