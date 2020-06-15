29.7 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Bayelsa Governorship: Supreme Court orders accelerated hearing of…

ROTATIONAL TEMPLATE AND GOVERNORSHIP CONTESTS IN ENUGU STATE:…

Meng Wanzhou’s lawyers accuse U.S. of misleading evidence…

Wike Played Major Role In “Killing” Governors’ Forum…

Nothing can stem people-to-people friendly ties between China,…

Environmental protection constantly enhanced for Mount Qomolangma

Internet diagnosis and treatment services flourish amid COVID-19…

Nongovernmental assistance conveys great love in COVID-19 response

How does China’s people-centric approach work?

Is deregulation of downstream petroleum sector expedient or…

Football Sports

Forget EPL, Napoli move best for you, Adeniji warns Osimhen

Nigerian and Debrecen FC of Hungary striker, Tunde Adeniji has told much-coveted Lille frontman, Victor Osimhen why he should snub a move to the Premier League in favour of switching to Italian Serie A outfit Napoli.

Osimhen’s manager Osita Okolo confirmed recently that Manchester United, Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool and Chelsea are the English clubs exploring ways to sign the Lille number 7, but stressed that no agreement has been reached with any club.

Adeniji, who spoke from his based in Debrecen, Northern Great Plain region of Hungary, warned the 2015 FIFA U17 World Cup winner that he might be starved of game-time if he joins any of his Premier league suitors.

“I have been following Osimhen’s performance in Europe, he’s doing well,” Adeniji begins.

“I would like him to play for Napoli if he leaves Lille because he will have more playing time, he has all the qualities.

“They don’t have big names in their attack in Napoli and he will play very well in the team.

“Chelsea, Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United, Tottenham, Barcelona and Real Madrid he’s being linked with have good strikers who have made a name for themselves, and Osimhen is too young for the pressure now, so I prefer he joins Napoli.”

Adeniji, himself, is having a great season in Europe, with his brace against Puskás AFC on Saturday taking his tally to 12 goals in all competitions.

And on the back of his goalscoring form, he is hoping he gets recalled to the national team by manager Gernot Rohr.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

CAF in crisis: Two top officials quit

Editor

Ndidi in Barca’s summer transfer shotlist

Editor

Harambee Stars escape FIFA 2022 World Cup qualifiers hammer

Editor

Pinnick: Mane, Oshoala fully deserve crowns

Editor

Yobo Pays Tribute To Late Stephen Keshi

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More