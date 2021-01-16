29 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Price of cooking gas increased in December- NBS

Troops eliminate terrorists, destroy 7 gun trucks in…

EPL: Brighton, West Brom boost survival hopes with…

Footballers should be in last vaccination group, Germany’s…

The Wine in Senator Moro’s Cup

Kano LG Polls: Impressive Turn Out As Ganduje…

Current Service Chiefs More Mentally Prepared To End…

Power should shift to South in 2023 —…

Elders vow to mobilize against APC if service…

Matawalle deserves commendations over fight against insecurity- Commissioner

Football Sports

Footballers should be in last vaccination group, Germany’s national team doctor says

Bundesliga footballers and other top athletes should not receive any special treatment when it comes to coronavirus vaccination, according to national team doctor Tim Meyer.

Meyer said on Saturday that the hygiene concept he helped develop was sufficient to play football in an orderly way, and that vaccination strategy had other clear priority groups in society.

“They are young and healthy footballers in the very last group,” Mayer said.

He said the same should apply for athletes at the European football championship or the Tokyo Olympics this year.

But the doctor also pointed out that it was up to politicians to decide “whether they would grant this for representatives of Germany.”

International Olympic Committee (IOC) member Dick Pound had recently suggested priority vaccination for Tokyo athletes to have a safe and secure Games in July and August.

However, vaccination is off to a slow start in countries, including Germany.

German Football League chief Christian Seifert and handball Bundesliga managing director Frank Bohmann have been among those who have also said that athletes should not get special treatment.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Ndidi Attracts Interest From Real Madrid

Editor

Confirmed : Another Talented Nigerian Teenager Completes Move To Huddersfield Town

Editor

Aliko Bala dumps Zulte Waregem for Aswan FC

Editor

Serie A must be cancelled due to coronavirus, says Italian football boss

Editor

Ahead Tokyo Olympics: Athletes’ welfare is priority

Editor

EPL: Brighton, West Brom boost survival hopes with victories

Editor

ITF to release funds to lower-ranked players

Editor

Rivers United dare NFF

Editor

Ganduje, Dare, others for Ramat Cup final

Editor

Germany beat Ukraine 2-1 for first win in four games

Editor

#EndSARS: How SARS officials demanded $1,000 from me – Nigerian Footballer

Editor

Dessers eyes Super Eagles call-up

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More