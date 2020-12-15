Rivers: Two confirmed dead in Christmas palliatives stampede

From Blessing Ibunge, Port Harcourt

The Rivers State Police Command has confirmed the death of two persons in a stampede while struggling for Christmas palliatives distributed by a non governmental organization in the state on Tuesday.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Nnamdi Omoni, who confirmed the incident also disclosed that some persons sustained serious injuries in the stampede and are presently responding to treatment the hospital.

He assured that the situation at the scene of incident was under control, adding that the state Commissioner of Police, Joseph Mukan has ordered a probe to unravel the root cause of the stampede.

According to Omoni: “I can confirm the incident of this morning, at an Event centre, along the Rumuodara axis of the East/West Road, Obio/Akpor LGA, where palliatives were being distributed by INKSNATION, a Non-Governmental Organisation to her registered members from Ikwerre, Emohua and Obio/Akpor Local Government Areas, when suddenly there was a stampede leading to the death of two people, while some sustained various degrees of injuries and are currently receiving medical attention.

“Meanwhile the situation is under control. The Commissioner of Police, CP Joseph G Mukan has instituted immediate probe into the unfortunate incident with a view to ascertaining the circumstances and bringing persons found culpable to justice”.

However, it was reported that of members INKSNATION, an online blockchain digital assets designed for giving charity, gathered at the scene to collect some palliatives when the ugly incident occurred.

According to a source from the area, the management of the charity organization failed to control the crowd of persons resulting to the stampede incident that claimed the number of lives.

This incident we learned happened at about 7:30am.