37 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Senate to pass 2021 Budget on Monday Dec.21

Plateau Unrest: Peace Foundation donates food items to…

Finally, Lawan swears in Stephen Odey

Zamfara communities to Gov: We appreciate your efforts,…

Senate confirms Nnamani member Police Service Commission

Climate Change: Reps Chart Course at Maiden Parliamentary…

*CSO writes ICC Prosecutor over misguided view on…

Lekki gate killings :BMO raises the alarm over…

Tax justice, IFFs: Campaign plarform seeks stronger ties…

#EndSARS and Our Missing Conscience

Metro

Rivers: Two confirmed dead in Christmas palliatives stampede

From Blessing Ibunge, Port Harcourt

The Rivers State Police Command has confirmed the death of two persons in a stampede while struggling for Christmas palliatives distributed by a non governmental organization in the state on Tuesday.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Nnamdi Omoni, who confirmed the incident also disclosed that some persons sustained serious injuries in the stampede and are presently responding to treatment the hospital.

He assured that the situation at the scene of incident was under control, adding that the state Commissioner of Police, Joseph Mukan has ordered a probe to unravel the root cause of the stampede.

According to Omoni: “I can confirm the incident of this morning, at an Event centre, along the Rumuodara axis of the East/West Road, Obio/Akpor LGA, where palliatives were being distributed by INKSNATION, a Non-Governmental Organisation to her registered members from Ikwerre, Emohua and Obio/Akpor Local Government Areas, when suddenly there was a stampede leading to the death of two people, while some sustained various degrees of injuries and are currently receiving medical attention.

“Meanwhile the situation is under control. The Commissioner of Police, CP Joseph G Mukan has instituted immediate probe into the unfortunate incident with a view to ascertaining the circumstances and bringing persons found culpable to justice”.

However, it was reported that of members INKSNATION, an online blockchain digital assets designed for giving charity, gathered at the scene to collect some palliatives when the ugly incident occurred.

According to a source from the area, the management of the charity organization failed to control the crowd of persons resulting to the stampede incident that claimed the number of lives.

This incident we learned happened at about 7:30am.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Hoodlums kill Police Officer in Rivers

Editor

Don’t extort motorists in FCT, CP warns officers

Editor

Kebbi : Youri Rigata annual cultural festival set to hold by Feb 20th to 22nd

Editor

Customs, EFCC nab Dubai passenger with 2,890 ATM, SIM cards inside noodles

Editor

Teenager raped, killed in Abeokuta

Editor

N2. 9bn Fraud: Court strikes out motion to unfreeze defendant’s account

Editor

COVID- 19: Order on closure of schools remain- FCTA

Editor

Kidnappers abduct two women in Abuja

Editor

Tivs in Diaspora demand immediate resettlement of IDPs in Benue, Nassarawa and Taraba

Editor

Christian leaders strike peace deal with FCT minister

William Orji [Author]

Hoodlums attacks Christian procession, beats Pastor, abducts 3 in Kogi

Editor

Housing: FCTA will only engage competent developers – Minister

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More