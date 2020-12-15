37 C
Abuja
Lawan swears in Seriake Dickson, three other Senators-elect

By Ignatius Okorocha

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, on Tuesday at plenary swore in former Governor of Bayelsa State, Seriake Dickson, to represent Bayelsa West Senatorial District in the National Assembly.

Others who were sworn in are: Cleopas Moses (PDP – Bayelsa Central); Nora Ladi Daduut (APC – Plateau South); and Michael Adetokunbo Abiru (APC – Lagos East).

The lawmakers were sworn in at exactly 11:04am shortly after the commencement of plenary.

Two of the newly sworn in lawmakers, Nora Ladi Daduut and Adetokunbo Abiru replace the Late Senators Bayo Osinowo; and Ignatius Longjan who represented Lagos East and Plateau South before their demise in 2019 and 2020, respectively.

Abiru, Born on March 25, 1964, served as the Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Polaris Bank Limited until his resignation on August 24, 2020, to contest the Lagos East senatorial bye-election on the platform of the APC.

Abiru was also the Executive Director at First Bank Nigeria Ltd from 2013 to 2016, and served as the Honourable Commissioner of Finance, Lagos State, from 2011 to 2013 under the leadership of then Lagos Governor Babatunde Raji Fashola.

Professor Nora Daduut, born 10th May, 1953, until her election was the head of the French Department of the University of Jos.

Meanwhile, nothing is heard about the senators elect for Cross River North to replace late Sen Rose Oko and IMO South to replace late Sen. Benjamin Uwajumogu as their seats still remain vacant in the Senate Chamber.

