ENDSARS: The Nation newspapers hq torched

Youths on rampage have set the headquarters of The Nation Newspapers on fire.

The newspaper as well as TV Continental (TVC) are among the chain of media houses owned by the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Recall that the TVC headquarters in Lagos, was earlier in the morning set ablaze and the station is still off air as at the time of filling this report.

There has been no statement from the management of both TVC and The Nation Newspapers on the development.

Analysts however blame the development on reprisal against the APC chieftain over the killing of some #ENDSARS protesters by security forces, even though all the agencies denied killing anybody.

The protesters has also invaded the palace of the Oba of Lagos, retired AIG Rilwanu Akiolu and desecrated the sanctity of the palace by removing and making a jest of the mace, the symbol of authority of the monarch.

At the time of this report, several public and private property had been torched in Lagos and mostly several parts of southern Nigeria, with apprehension growing among the political leaders on the dimension the protest is taking.