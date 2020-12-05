23 C
Abuja
Trending Now

The greatest challenge bedevilling Africa is leadership, says…

Nwokedi, family distribute gifts at Thanksgiving Service, advocates…

Icon Builders celebrate LASU Vice Chancellor: A compendium…

Lagos By-elections: Sanwo-Olu congratulates Abiru, Saheed

IMSG Is Insensitive On Health Matters- NMA Boss

Aji Indigenes rejoice as businessman powers community with…

Nnewi community commissions ultra-modern health centre

Hon Chris Azubogu’s medical outreach treats about 20,000…

When church leaders in Anambra come under Bishop’s…

*Tackling unemployment is key to youth empowerment –…

Cover

Over 16,800 illegal migrants return to Nigeria – IOM

By Myke Uzendu, with Agency Reports

The International Organisation for Migration (IOM) Friday said that no fewer than 16,800 illegal migrants returned to Nigeria under its joint initiative with the European Union (EU) from 2017 to date.

Ms. Cyprne Cheptepkeny, the Project Officer, Awareness Raising, IOM, made this known during a Town Hall Meeting to promote safe migration in Benin, Edo State.

The theme of the Meeting was: “Local Opportunities as Panacea for Changing Illegal Migration Practices.”

Cheptepkeny said that Edo State accounted for 40 per cent of the total number of returned illegal migrants, while Delta and Ogun States accounted for 13 and 6 per cent respectively, among others.

She explained that the meeting was to provide a platform for migrants, as messengers, to share their experiences and sensitise potential migrants on the dangers inherent in engaging in illegal migration.

According to her, “sharing videos and experiences is one key activities we do, using migrants as messengers to sensitise targeted audience”.

Also speaking, Mr. Arome Salifu, the Executive Director, Africa Youth Growth Foundation, urged potential migrants to acquire adequate skills and seek travel destinations and advise only through the proper channels.

Salifu said: “Migration is not a crime but people should learn to do it with dignity.

“Before you travel, you must make sure that you acquire skills that will sustain you over there.

“And ensure you follow due processes and channels.”

He called on all stakeholders to focus on youth development by encouraging them to acquire relevant skills.

He explained that several countries had shut their doors against foreigners/migrants, adding that only those who were ready to contribute to the economy of such countries were given the opportunity to migrate to the countries.

Salifu said his foundation had written to several countries for them to change their immigration policies to reduce the menace of illegal migration.

He said: “We are also calling on our government to live up to expectations in governance and prioritise the development of its people.

“If not, we will continue to have these kinds of discussions.”

Ijeoma Uduak, the Benin Zonal Commander of the National Agency for Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), thanked the IOM and other partners for organising the Town Hall Meeting, (Additional reports from Eagleonline)

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Nigeria at 60: The journey since the 3rd Republic and way forward

Editor

Buhari reappoints Danbatta as NCC’s EVC for fresh 5yrs

Editor

FG approves N60bn for Warri Seaport, Aba-P/Harcourt road projects

Editor

Police parade kidnap suspects of Enugu Catholic priests, others

Editor

Uncompleted 3 storey building collapses in Ebonyi State

Editor

APC Congress: 16 Govs queue behind Odigie-Oyegun

Editor

Nigeria lost 415 lives to violent killings in Jan – Group

Editor

Anambra 2021: Ngige serves APGA government quit notice

Editor

Military destroys ‘Darusalam’ terror camp – Kogi govt

Editor

Northern Elders say Buhari’s govt is “woeful failure”

Editor

Herdsmen Attacks: 30 killed in Adamawa, 5,000 displaced in Beneue

Editor

COVID-19: Shock as Kano Loses Professors, Banker, Editor, Others

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More