Ours mission is to keep Nigeria’s unity intact, Tinubu declares in Kano

From Maduabuchi Nmeribeh, Kano

The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, declared in Kano on Friday that all his struggles is to keep Nigeria’s unity intact, despite daunting challenges.

Tinubu who received a rousing reception in the ancient commercial city took a swipe at politicians who are working against the progress and unity of the country.

He said the projection of his political movement is angled at keeping Nigeria united, irrespective of religious cum ethnic affiliations.

The Jagaban Borgu spoke at a reception organised to celebrate the marriage of the daughter of an Islamic scholar, Sheikh Muhammad Bin Uthman, the Chief Imam of Masjid-Al-Sahaba, Friday Mosque, Hunaisa Muhammad Bin Uthman.

He also fraternized with Kano state Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

The event took place at Meenah Event Centre, Lodge Road, near Government House, Kano.

According to him, “the unity of Nigeria is paramount to me. Let us continue to strive to maintain its unity and ensure the country does not break.”

Tinubu added that though enemies of Nigeria may not stop destabilising the country, with God, Nigeria will not break.

He put a wake-up call to patriotic Nigerians, declaring that, “dividers will not stop in doing things they think can divide us, but the truth of the matter is, we will not allow them to achieve their selfish interest.”

The two-time Governor of Lagos State and former Senator, eulogized Ganduje, describing him as one of the leading moulders of the unity of Nigeria.

He passionately appreciated the role Ganduje has been playing towards ensuring one and indivisible Nigeria, calling on other politicians to emulate him.

Tinubu hailed Ganduje’s giant strides in infrastructural development, pointing out that, “from Kano airport to this place, I have seen so many developmental projects that add many positive things to Kano state.

“We are elated by your hardwork and commitment towards developing the state. This is commendable. I urge you (Ganduje) to continue developing Kano state, we all have faith in you and your patriotic posture.”

In his remarks, Ganduje, described Tinubu as a great leader who put the interest of the country paramount in all he set out to do.

Ganduje further stated that he will continue to align himself with the style of politics and philosophy of Tinubu, which he described as people’s oriented.

