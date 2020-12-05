Zamfara: PDP accuses APC of plots to use security agencies to rig election

By Myke Uzendu, Abuja

As the people of Bakura Federal Constituency in Zamfara state joins other eleven states in a rescheduled bye election Saturday, The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has alleged that the All Progressives Congress (APC) was planning to use “security agents and armed thugs” to unleash violence to thwart the peoples’ will.

The party claims in a statement on Friday by its Spokesperson, Kola Ologbondiyan, that “there was a siege on innocent citizens of the state, where at least two supporters of its party, have been gruesomely murdered by suspected APC thugs in the full glare of security operatives.

“We have been made aware of how, in its bid to perfect a siege on the constituency, crush the people and prevent them from exercising their franchise, the APC has brought in special forces of the IRT and STS, three DIGs of Police, two Police Commissioners, six Deputy Commissioners of Police, 10 Assistant Commissioners of Police, and not less than 800 soldiers into the constituency.

“Needless to say, the two special units of the Police will be abandoning their vital role of securing the Kano-Kaduna-Abuja expressway, thereby further exposing motorists to grave danger and death, just because the APC wants to muscle votes in Bakura Constituency election.

“In addition, 200 various Special Forces of the Nigeria Police as well as 10 armoured vehicles are reportedly ordered to move to Bakura Constituency, all to ‘monitor’ a single state Constituency election”.

PDP claimed there were “influx of APC riggers, including five sitting governors, seven senators, members of the House of Representative and ministers for a single constituency bye-election”.

The party said that such desperation being exhibited by the APC has further exposed its unpopularity in Zamfara state and particularly Bakura constituency, which remains the undisputed stronghold of the PDP with highest demography of members and supporters across board.