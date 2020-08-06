Edo Guber: PDP accuses Ize-Iyamu of campaigning with thugs

By Myke Uzendu, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party National Campaign Council on Edo Governorship Election has lampooned the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Osagie Ize-Iyamu, alleging that he is campaigning with hireings, having been rejected by the Edo State chapter of the party.

The PDP in a statement on Wednesday issued by the Secretary of its Publicity Sub-committee, Kola Ologbondiyan, described Ize-Iyamu as “a political wanderer, who is hovering around without the backing and participation of his party in Edo state, following their rejection of his defective nomination process”.

He said: “Ize-Iyamu has since been deserted by his party after the Edo state Chairman of the APC, Anslem Ojezua, declared that the APC has no candidate and that such explains why he is not campaigning for Ize-Iyamu.

“This is why Ize-Iyamu’s rallies are attended only by hired campaigners brought for him by the ‘partyless’ Oshiomhole, from Kogi, Imo and other states; hirelings who cannot even respond to the slogan of the APC, and have no electoral value in the Edo election”.

The party asked Ize Iyamu to wake up to the reality that the support of Oshiomhole will lead him to nowhere and that the support of hired thugs cannot transform into votes.

It said that the people of Edo state are already aware that he and his master are only beating about the bush with strangers just to create an impression that they are actually in an electoral contest.

The PDP national campaign however appreciated the outpouring of support for its candidate, Governor Godwin Obaseki, whom it claimed has been receiving support from Edo citizens from all walks of life, including those in the APC.