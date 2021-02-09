34 C
Abuja
Trending Now

COVID-19 Protocols: Over 200 Arrested, 25 Remanded In…

As Abdalla Uba Adamu bows out of NOUN…

Anambra: PDP government will eschew nepotism, clanishness –…

Herdsmen Attacks: Northern govs agree on ranching

Nigerian Army Appoints New Spokesperson

BENUE 2023: Who Succeeds Ortom?

Echoes of Enugu Perm Sec stripped, beaten by…

2021’s Spring Festival Gala to feature 5G, 3D…

Trade volume between China and 17 CEECs exceeds…

China builds, upgrades 59,000 km of roads in…

Politics

Anambra: PDP government will eschew nepotism, clanishness – Dr. Okwenna


By Myke Uzendu

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship aspirant, Dr. Ifedi Okwenna, has said that the in-coming government will eschew all forms of nepotism and clannishness in government business in Anambra State. Dr. Okwenna made the statement when he received a delegation from Oyi/Ayamelum Federal Constituency, who paid him a courtesy visit.

Welcoming the delegation, the former Anambra State Commissioner for Environment, Mineral Resources, Science and Technology, informed the delegation that he is in the governorship race because he wants to “innovate, grow and develop all parts of Anambra State simultaneously and to ensure the State meets the goals of the SDG  Agenda 2030”.  Dr Okwenna stated that his development objective is for the state to attain economic prosperity through a planned comprehensive and integrated development of all sectors and all parts of the State. “Our Strategic plan shall be known as, Comprehensive and Integrated Development of Anambra State (CIDAS)”, he said.  CIDAS he said, shall be a successor to the now rested Anambra Integrated Development Strategy (ANIDS), of former Governor Peter Obi, and will drive inspiration from ANIDS.

He call on the people of Oyi/Ayamelum to massively support him both in the party primaries and in the November 6, Governorship  elections as he will be there for them. According to Dr. Okwenna,  his Agricultural and industrial development plans for the State will massively address the infrastructural deficit in  Anambra-North, create job, stimulate wealth creation and improve the standard of living in the State.

The Ugwumba Osumenyi, stated that in addition to designating the two Local Government Areas as part of the Agricultural belts of the State, he will step efforts to settle all border disputes with Enugu State amicably to ensure the abundant natural resources in that part of Anambra are made to bring economic prosperity that will benefit our state rather than meaningless conflicts. He assured them that the security of lives and property will be uppermost in his government’s agenda and that his Security Plans will ensure the eradication of the activities of the herders in the area.

Speaking on behalf of the delegation, Hon. OC Ilozue, commanded Dr. Okwenna for his practical knowledge of the situation on the ground in their area and his realistic plans to solving them. He lamented the continued neglect of communities in the Federal Constituency by the State government and promised to give maximum support to Dr. Okwenna to ensure his emergence from PDP and to ensure he wins the November 6 , Governorship Elections in Anambra State.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Attack on Gov. Zulum: FG must do more on security, says PGF

Editor

Ex Deputy Speaker, Nwunche, laments failure of leadership in Nigeria

Editor

INEC unveils guidelines for Imo North senatorial bye – election

Editor

Enugu APC inaugurates sub committees to strengthen party

Editor

We have the money to prosecute 2023 Presidential elections, if we have the right candidate – Dr Anakwenze

Editor

INEC experiments use of Electronic Voting Machine

Editor

Ondo election: CSOs tasks Police to sustain, improve Edo performance

Editor

Retention of Service Chiefs: Sen. Shekarau accuses Buhari of breaking Nigeria’s laws

Editor

Court grants Okorocha’s plea to amend suit against EFCC, Imo probe panel

Editor

Ondo guber: Odimaya unveils five point agenda for development

Editor

Ndigbo In APC, Announce Members Of Lagos State Executive Committee

Editor

Kogi PDP expels guber aspirant, Abubakar Ibrahim, over alleged anti party activity

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More