23 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Gov. Sule flags off second phase training of…

Al-Qaeda, ISIS are gradually taking over W/Africa –…

Man nabbed for sexually abusing 11yr old girl…

UBA provides $200 million for Nigeria’s petroleum industry–timely…

Edo Guber: PDP accuses Ize-Iyamu of campaigning with…

Nwodo is undisputed Igbo leader says IPOB

Reps urges Buhari to appoint substantive Coordinator of…

CSO accuses Kogi Commissioner of awarding N36 contracts…

Gender based violence: UNFPA, KOICA support 5,299 Borno…

U.S. a stumbling block for global economic recovery

Business

UBA provides $200 million for Nigeria’s petroleum industry–timely financing for post-COVID economic growth

*Acts as Lead Arranger for $1.5bn facility to boost oil production and revenue in the country

By Daniel Tyokua

The United Bank for Africa Plc (UBA), the leading pan-African financial services group, has acted as an Initial Mandated Lead Arranger with a consortium of Nigerian commercial and international banks in a $1.5 Billion Pre-Export Finance Facility for Eagle Export Funding Limited, to enable the forward sale of crude by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and its upstream subsidiary, the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company (NPDC).

UBA is providing $200 million (Naira equivalent) towards the crude oil sale, to support investment growth and liquidity requirements.

The forward sale will provide much needed capital for investment in NNPC’s production capacity, which is of strategic importance to the Nigerian economy and the country’s leading source of foreign exchange earnings. UBA’s position as Mandated Lead Arranger recognises the Group’s strength in structuring and deploying financing to the oil and gas sector, and the depth and liquidity of the Group’s balance sheet.

UBA has a strong track record in the resources sector across Africa, having facilitated similar oil prepayment deals with the NNPC.

The bank was also responsible for the EUR 240m Revolving Crude Oil Financing Facility for the Société Africaine de Raffinage and in Congo Brazzaville co-funded the $250m crude oil prepayment facility for Orion Oil Limited.

Other participants in the Eagle Export Funding Limited deal include Standard Chartered Bank, Afrexim Bank, Union Bank and two oil trading companies, Vitol and Matrix.

Speaking on this most recent support for the Nigeria’s petroleum industry, UBA Group Chairman, Tony O. Elumelu stated: “This has been one of the most economically challenging years that Nigeria has witnessed.

“With the sharp drop in the price of oil and the ensuing hardship that followed the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, the private sector must come together and contribute meaningfully to the economy.

“This facility is clear evidence of this – UBA is providing investment that will significantly improve Nigeria’s production capacity and in doing so also demonstrating the strength, depth, and sophistication of our commercial banking capability.

“I believe that together, working with governments, we can create more jobs and more wealth for people, not only in Nigeria, but across Africa”.

UBA is one of the largest employers in the financial sector on the African continent, with over 20,000 employees and serving over 20 million customers.

The bank operates in 20 African countries and globally in the United Kingdom, the United States of America and France, providing retail, commercial and institutional banking services, leading financial inclusion and implementing cutting edge technology.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

NSE commits N100m to support the fight against covid-19

Editor

How simplified guides on energy policies will benefit stakeholders – Ify Malo

Editor

PHED losses over N2billion monthly to electricity theft, customers

Editor

Farmer, animal lover shine on Glo-sponsored African Voices

Editor

COVID 19: Perm Sec tests negative after leading task team to 9 states

Editor

Oil supply: NOGASA delivers 26 cars to monitor operations in states

Editor

NPA begins diversion of vessels from Lagos Port to ease congestion

Editor

Job creation: NDE Empowers 6000 Youths, Women In Edo State

Editor

Recapitalization: CIIN boss calls for creativity, hard work

Editor

Aviation Minister insists National Carrier still on course

Editor

Buhari seeks early completion of $2.8bn AKK gas pipeline project

Editor

FAAC: FG, States, LGAs share N547bn for May

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More