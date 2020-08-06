23 C
Man nabbed for sexually abusing 11yr old girl in Ebonyi

By Angela Mbaocha

A man simply identified as Mr. Anointing, was yesterday arrested for sexually abusing 11yr-old girl, from Ezza North local government area of Ebonyi State.

The suspect usually sends the primary 5 pupil, Onyinye Uche, on errands and would demand that she brings whatever she bought for him into his room where he carries out his evil plan.

Onyinye narrated her ordeal when she was interviewed by the Special Assistant to Ebonyi State Governor on Security and Utility (Capital City), Saint Nchekube Anakor.

She said that the suspect who is a painter leaves in the same compound close to Federal High Court Abakaliki, with them, adding that she always runs errands for him.

She disclosed that yesterday wasn’t the first time Mr. Anointing abused her sexually as it has happened on many occasions.

“He will always send me to buy something for him, and when I come back he will tell me to bring it to his room. Each time l entered his room he will be touching my breast and be inserting his fingers into my vagina. I don’t like what he does to me and I don’t know how to tell my parents”, she stated

SA on Security, Mr. Anakor, noted he got a tip off of the incident from one Tochuckwu Nwankwegu, and some others from disco two at about 3:30 am of Wednesday July 5, 2020.

He said on getting to the compound he discovered that the man was caught by neighbours with the girl and they raised alarm.

He said, “Thanks to Tochukwu Nwankwegu and others from disco 12. It was like a joke at exactly 3:30am last night, until little Onyinye Uche, an 11year old girl, from Ezza North local government area, who lives near Federal High Court Abakaliki, opened up on how one Mr Anointing, a painter who also lives in the same building normally took her to his room and sexually abused her”.

He said that the suspect who refused to say anything at the scene of incident was taken to Kprirkpiri Police station Abakaliki, where he was detained by the police.

Anakor advised parents to look after their children especially the female children adding, ”This is why I have been shouting to you parents. Look after your children, more especially female children. Know what your child is doing, at school and in the house. Monitor her movement it is highly necessary”.

