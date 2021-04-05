FCTA staff set for indefinite strike April 7

By Daniel Tyokua

Staff of the Federal Capital Territory Administration ,FCTA, under the umbrella of Joint Unions Action Committee ,JUAC, said they are all set to embark on indefinite strike April 7, if the Administration fails to meet their demands.



Chairman of the FCTA/FCDA Unions, comrade Oluwakorede Matilukuro told journalists that the Administration should implement the FCT-Civil Service Commission, and Order 1, 2004 before April 6, midnight, or risk strike.



He explained that the National Assembly in 2018 passed into law and gazzetted the FCT Civil Commission which it has not been implemented by the Administration till date.



According to him, the Union’s leaders have exhausted all the avenues to address the issues, and had no option than strike.



Matilukuro stated that, “This is three years since the civil Commission has been approved by the National Assembly, why is it difficult for FCT Administration to implement it?



“The commission was created by an Act of parliament, just like the Federal Civil Service Commission and those of the States commission, with primary responsibility of appointment, promotion and discipline”



The Union’s chairman also listed other challenges facing the staff to include removal of all FCTA Staff from the Accountant-General IPPIS, immediate release of the 2018 Area Council Service Commission staff promotion, release of all pending cases of staff pension deductions, including 2004-2007.

Others, he said are, ensuring regular payment/transfer of National Housing Fund deductions and remittance of National Housing Fund with payment schools.



According to him, delay by the FCT minister to put the necessary things in place was affecting the staff moral.

He said the staff have fixed April 7, to commence indefinite strike if the issues are not resolved.



However, there was no reaction from the FCTA authorities during the time of filling this report.