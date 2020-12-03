23.2 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Nasarawa to convert Lafia City Hall into a…

Kano LG polls: you have no political platform…

Plateau South Bye-Election: INEC should disqualify APC candidate…

Senate recognizes FCT minister, Journalist’s battle against COVID-19

PHOTO NEWS

PHOTO NEWS

CBN annual golf championship tees off Saturday

Court suspends Pondei-led NDDC board

EFCC arraigns 3 for currency counterfeiting in FCT

Again, Fani-Kayode’s absence stalls his trial

Metro

EFCC arraigns 3 for currency counterfeiting in FCT

The Abuja Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has arraigned three suspects: Badamasi Sule, Mohammed Mohammed and one Alhaji Shehu Usman Ala (now at large), before Justice Anuri Chikere, of the Federal High Court, Abuja, for allegedly counterfeiting seven $100 notes totaling $700.

The threesome were arraigned on a 12-count charge, bordering on currency counterfeiting and intention to commit fraud.

One of the charges read, “That you Badamasi Sule, Mohammed Mohammed and one Alhaji Shehu Usman Ala (now at large), sometime in January 2020, at Abacha Estate, Wuse Zone 4, Abuja, within the jurisdiction of the Federal High Court,
Abuja, committed felony to wit: had in your possession without lawful authority, seven pieces of United States one hundred dollar bill with serial no. HJ61755205A series 2009, knowing the same to be counterfeit and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 5(1)(b) and punishable under Section 5 of the Counterfeit Currency (Special Provision), Act Cap C35, Volume 4; of the Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004”.

After the charges were read, the accused all pleaded “not guilty”, prompting prosecution counsel, Fatima M. Mustapha to ask the court for a trial date.

Justice Chikere adjourned the matter till December 14 for hearing and granted them leave to continue to enjoy the administrative bail, earlier granted to them by the EFCC.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

2021 Hajj: FCT Pilgrims board staff warned against corrupt acts

Editor

COVID-19: Lebanese community donates 6000 bags of rice, flour to FCT Administration

Editor

FCT minister seeks reforms in public service delivery

Editor

MBF mourns Tiv elder statesman, commiserates with Benue govt

Editor

Former Plateau Military administrator loses wife

Editor

Kogi Police Command Arrests A Three – Man Kidnap, Robbery Gang Suspects In Kogi

Editor

EFCC arrests former Kano Assembly Speaker for N1.5b fraud

Editor

Minister asks youths to emulate Ahmadu Bello’s legacies

Editor

AEA disburses N1.9million loan to Army officers’ wives

Editor

Father’s Day: Be worthy role model, cleric tells Christian fathers

Editor

Hisbah arrests two in Jigawa over alleged homosexual act

Editor

FCT College seeks governing council, funding, others

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More