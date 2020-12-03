23.2 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Nasarawa to convert Lafia City Hall into a…

Kano LG polls: you have no political platform…

Plateau South Bye-Election: INEC should disqualify APC candidate…

Senate recognizes FCT minister, Journalist’s battle against COVID-19

PHOTO NEWS

PHOTO NEWS

CBN annual golf championship tees off Saturday

Court suspends Pondei-led NDDC board

EFCC arraigns 3 for currency counterfeiting in FCT

Again, Fani-Kayode’s absence stalls his trial

Cover

Again, Fani-Kayode’s absence stalls his trial

The trial of former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, before Justice John Tsoho of the Federal High Court, Abuja, could not hold for the third consecutive time due to his absence in court Wednesday.

Fani-Kayode is facing a five-count charge of money laundering to the tune of N26 million, preferred against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

At the trial, prosecution counsel, Alhaji M.S. Abubakar, expressed displeasure at the defendant’s recurring absence in court, noting that the unnecessary delays which such has caused in the trial defeat the spirit of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act of 2016 (ACJ), which is for speedy administration of justice in the country.

He therefore applied for a bench warrant against Fani-Kayode.
He said: “My lord, on January 22, 2019, the defendant was neither in court, nor was he represented. But the court gave him a benefit of the doubt, which he abused.

“Again, on October 21, 2020, the defendant was also not in court. We applied for issuance of a bench warrant against him, but the court declined and gave the defendant another chance.
“My lord, we are here again this morning and the defendant is not in court and not any excuse was tendered on record by the learned counsel.

“In line with the antecedence of the defendant, and based on Section 184 of ACJ, we humbly apply for the court to issue a bench warrant against the defendant for his arrest and detention,” praying also that the arrest warrant be extended to Fani-Kayode’s surety.

The defence counsel, Wale Balogun, however, opposed the application, stating that it was on record that the matter has been on in court for four years, with the defendant attending all the proceedings, except on a few instances due to medical reasons, stating that the defendant’s absence at the October adjourned date was due to the curfew, imposed in Lagos State by the state government due to the EndSARS protest.

He disclosed that his client’s inability to be in court today was on health grounds and tendered a copy of his doctor’s report, from the Kubwa General Hospital, Abuja, in support of his claims.

He urged the court to discountenance prosecution’s application for a bench warrant for lack of merit, assuring
the court of his client’s presence in the next adjourned date.

Justice Tsoho ruled in favour of the defence counsel and adjourned the matter till February 23 and 24, 2020 for continuation of trial.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

NEITI: Solid minerals contributed N69bn to Federation Accounts in 2018

Editor

Atiku seeks PDP review of 2019 polls

Editor

EndSARS: Ohanaeze youths call for end to looting

Editor

Enforce restriction order during Easter, IGP orders CPs

Editor

N78.9Bn refund to Rivers: APC chieftain commend Buhari for true leadership

Editor

Govs, Ohanaeze, Atiku pour encomiums on Ekwueme

Editor

NCC creates new department to accelerate FG’s Digital Economy Agenda

Editor

Nigeria Sitting On A Keg Of Gun Powder-Okolie

William Orji [Author]

Why Abacha ‘saved’ Nigeria’s money abroad, by Al-Mustapha

Editor

Presidency ignores NLC, to sign Africa Free Trade deal

Editor

Zamfara Carnage: NEMA confirms 54 dead, 7,000 displaced

Editor

Gov Okorocha endorses son in-law as successor

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More