32 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Archbishop Ibezim admits Obiano’s aide, Dr Ibezim, 29…

When Vice President Yemi Osibanjo visited Ebonyi for…

Obiano calls for collective efforts to end aggression…

Edo 2020: Akpahu Spurs Imo Athletes Into Harvesting…

China: US-leaked video divulges intention driving Xinjiang rights…

FCT minister asks residents to be security conscious

AMAC chairman to residents: Violence won’t help us

FCTA staff set for indefinite strike April 7

Our nation is like a ship leaking at…

Fireworks in FCT over February 12 Area Councils’…

Metro

AMAC chairman to residents: Violence won’t help us

By Daniel Tyokua

The chairman Abuja Municipal Area Council , AMAC, Hon Abudallahi Candido has called on the residents to always champion ideas that will promote unity, peace and love in the Council, not violence.


He urged the residents and other Nigerians both Christians and Muslims to continue to pray for the growth and stability of the country which will pave way for more development.


Candido in his Easter message to Christians, through the Council’s Divisional Head of Information, Mrs Patience Olaloye, called on all Christians to use the period to remember the true meaning of Easter and the sacrifice that has been made out of love for humanity by Jesus Christ.


In a statement issued by Dayo Lawal, one of the Chairman’s media Aide, said they should therefore emulate Christ by exhibiting the sacrificial love to one another irrespective of religion affiliations and ethnic differences.


While calling on all Nigerians to shun violence and embrace peace during this period, the AMAC chairman urged all Nigerians to continue to pray for the growth and stability of the country and be patriotic to the nation’s oneness.


In his words: “I wish to felicitate with all  Christian faithful in  the Council on  this occasion of Easter celebration, marking the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.


“Let us shun violence and hatred among ourselves, embrace peace and unity as we celebrate this remarkable event in Christiandom”

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

NSCDC draws battle line against vandals in Abuja

Editor

COVID-19: NUJ Urges FG, State Govts To Provide Safety Kits, Palliatives For Journalists

Editor

Man, 26, dies in Ebonyi fire incident as family begs for financial assistance

Editor

Police nabs two fake police sergeants over extortion in Jigawa

Editor

Covid-19: Abuja community gets water borehole palliative

Editor

CONVID:19 ; Benue Lawmaker Distributes Protective Materials To Constituents

Editor

CP orders investigation into herders/farmers crisis in FCT

Editor

Army, VIO partner on road traffic management

Editor

Kano CP Parades 31 For Drug Peddling, Phone Snatching, Thuggery

Editor

COVID-19: Chida Hotel Denies Being Part of Designated Quarantine Centres For Nigerian Returnees

Editor

NDLEA destroys Indian hemp farms worth N1.5b in Kogi

Editor

Coronavirus: 287 widows get FCT Administration support

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More