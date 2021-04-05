AMAC chairman to residents: Violence won’t help us

By Daniel Tyokua

The chairman Abuja Municipal Area Council , AMAC, Hon Abudallahi Candido has called on the residents to always champion ideas that will promote unity, peace and love in the Council, not violence.



He urged the residents and other Nigerians both Christians and Muslims to continue to pray for the growth and stability of the country which will pave way for more development.



Candido in his Easter message to Christians, through the Council’s Divisional Head of Information, Mrs Patience Olaloye, called on all Christians to use the period to remember the true meaning of Easter and the sacrifice that has been made out of love for humanity by Jesus Christ.



In a statement issued by Dayo Lawal, one of the Chairman’s media Aide, said they should therefore emulate Christ by exhibiting the sacrificial love to one another irrespective of religion affiliations and ethnic differences.



While calling on all Nigerians to shun violence and embrace peace during this period, the AMAC chairman urged all Nigerians to continue to pray for the growth and stability of the country and be patriotic to the nation’s oneness.



In his words: “I wish to felicitate with all Christian faithful in the Council on this occasion of Easter celebration, marking the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.



“Let us shun violence and hatred among ourselves, embrace peace and unity as we celebrate this remarkable event in Christiandom”