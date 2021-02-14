27 C
UniAbuja moves to promote research, community service

By Daniel Tyokua 


The Dean of faculty of education University of Abuja, Prof. Benedict Umaru has said the faculty is poised to promote research works and community services in the institution.

He disclosed this in a chat with newsmen in his office at the University’s mini-campus Gwagwalada noting that the faculty is adopting virtual method of teaching to prevent the spread of Covid-19 pandemic.


He reiterated commitment towards building the capacity of staff of the faculty through organising conferences with a view to enhancing quality teaching and learning.


Umaru used the opportunity to appeal to his colleagues to give him necessary support and cooperation to enable him build on the legacies of his predecessors and founding fathers of the faculty.


The Dean tasked lectures to be committed on their primary assignment such as lecturing, project and teaching practice supervisions so as to groom the students to become qualified teachers that would represent the University after graduation. 

Prof. Umaru commended management of the University for  the construction of befitting faculty of education edifice at the permanent site, noting that when the project is completed the problem of shortage of facilities would be come a history.


He also commented on the harmonised teachers’ retirement bill sent to the National Assembly, explaining that when it became law it would no in small measure motivated teachers in both basic and secondary schools to give in their best.

