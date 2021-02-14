27 C
Abuja
Trending Now

SERAP sues Buhari over CAMA Act

FG to convert N10trn CBN loan Into 30-year…

Female genital mutilation: Lady forced into asylum seeks…

Benue student emerges WASU president

Insecurity: Continue your reconciliation efforts, Cleric tells Zamfara…

FUEL PUMP: Don’t contemplate another price increase, PDP…

Insecurity: NSA to lead town hall meeting across…

Abduction: Police confirm release of NTA female reporter

Buhari condemns ethnic violence across Nigeria

Umenzekwe extols Tinubu, Fashola, Sanwo-Olu on good governance

Football Sports

Anthony Martial & Marcus Rashford are becoming the new Lampard/Gerrard for Man Utd

The England side of the late 2000s usually offered more questions than answers; there was real confusion about how a side with so much talent didn’t win any trophies, and how a midfield of Frank Lampard and Steven Gerrard could have been so poor.

Regardless of your loyalties, anyone who watched Lampard and Gerrard at their peaks will admit that they are two of the greatest players English football (and perhaps the wider world) has ever produced, but they could not find a way to work together.

The Lampard/Gerrard conundrum is infamous in English football, and Manchester United fans must be concerned that Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford could be about to create their own dilemma.

Both are 251 appearances deep into their United careers, but despite all that time together, they are yet to figure out a way to coexist. Both Martial and Rashford want to be out on the left wing, but that town ain’t big enough for the both of them, and whoever pulls the short straw begins every game at a disadvantage.

Despite the odd bright spell, Martial’s form has been a concern all season. Whether deployed as a striker or as a left winger, the Frenchman hasn’t really turned up just yet, and he put in another anonymous performance in Sunday’s 1-1 draw with West Bromwich Albion.

However, while his poor performances usually only impact himself, this time around, it dragged down Rashford as well.

Martial lined up in Rashford’s regular position on the left wing, forcing the Englishman out to the right, and it led to awkward performances from both. Rashford looked uncomfortable during his 60 minutes on the right and was hesitant to cut inside, and it led to some really stale attacking from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men.

It was only after Martial left the game and Rashford returned to the left that United actually woke up. Playing through the 23-year-old, United had some oomph for the later stages of the game, but it was all too little, too late.

It’s no secret that Rashford’s best position is out on that left, but to make space for Martial, he had to be moved over to the other side of the pitch, and nobody won. The two outstanding wingers looked positively normal at best.

This isn’t all Martial’s fault. When Rashford is on the left, Martial is ineffective in attack or on the right. They don’t mesh. These are two players who play such similar football that they actually end up treading on each other’s toes. It’s Lampard and Gerrard all over again.

For this to work, one of them is going to have to be played away from their favourite position, and as Lampard & Gerrard showed us, that can be a recipe for disaster.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Why David de Gea lost did Man Utd captaincy band

Editor

Okwonkwo happy to play under Henry

Editor

PSG vs Man Utd: Kylian Mbappe sends message to Cavani

Editor

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Maradona tribute is Instagram’s most-liked of 2020

Editor

LMC certifies 13 stadia to host 2020/21 NPFL matches

Editor

Ndidi in Barca’s summer transfer shotlist

Editor

Buhari congratulates Anthony Joshua over Kubrat Pulev victory

Editor

Mahrez Not Interested In PSG Move

Editor

Edo 2020: Fabunmi hails trado-sports approval

Editor

US Open: Osaka, Azarenka seek third Grand Slam Open final

Editor

Man Utd loanee Diogo Dalot explains how he is improving at AC Milan under Stefano Pioli

Editor

Joshua, Fury bout: Warren confirms 50/50 purse

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More