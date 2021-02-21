29 C
We’ll continue to make FCT safe for residents – Minister

By Daniel Tyokua 

The minister of state for FCT, Dr Ramatu Aliyu has reassured residents of the nation’s capital, Abuja of the Administration’s commitment to make the city more safe.


She said the Administration was not unaware of the security challenges and is taking all necessary measures for the protection of lives and property.


Dr Aliyu disclosed that the Administration was paying great attention to the reoccurrence of the Ebola Virus disease in Guinea taking into consideration that the FCT was an international gateway into Nigeria.


The minister who stated this during FCT security meeting, also called on private clinics running the COVID-19 tests without reporting their finding to the relevant health authorities to desist from doing so. 


She demanded for the full disclosure of all mortalities suspected to be to COVID-19 so that post mortems can be carried out on the deceased so that their relations can receive adequate care. 

The meeting was attended by the FCTA Permanent Secretary, Mr Olusade Adesola, the Chief of Staff to the FCT Minister, Malam Bashir Mai-Bornu, the Executive Secretary of the FCDA, Engr Umar Gambo Jubrin.


Others in attendance include the FCT Commissioner of Police, Mr Bala Ciroma, traditional and religious leaders, Area Council Chairmen, heads of relevant FCTA agencies and departments as well as heads of the various military and para-military formations in the FCT.

