Business

CRFFN to begin collection of POF Monday

From Anthony Nwachukwu, Lagos

Barring any last-minute change of plans, the Council for the Regulation of Freight Forwarding in Nigeria (CRFFN) said it would begin the collection of Practitioners Operating Fee (POF) today, October 5, 2020.

In a notice to freight forwarding associations entitled, “POF Enforcement Circular,” the CRFFN Director for Regulations and Enforcement, B.N Opara, stated: “As a follow-up to our earlier notices, I wish to inform you that the payment of the Practitioners Operating Fee (POF) commences Monday, October 5, 2020.”

Directing practitioners to visit the CRFFN portal for the payment, the agency further solicited the cooperation of members of the different freight forwarding associations towards the success of the exercise.

Controversies ranging from alleged fraudulent or unaccounted use of the funds to its lack of benefit to contributors had dogged the payment of POF over the years.

