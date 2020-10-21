Troops kill 2 armed bandits in Nasarawa

By Chuks Oyema-Aziken

Troops of Operation WHIRL STROKE have killed 2 armed bandits in Nasarawa State.

Major General John Enenche

Coordinator Defence Media Operations

Defence Headquarters said in a press release that the Joint Force while on patrol on 18 October 2020 came in contact with a group of armed bandits around Kango and Adumata villages leading to exchange of fire.

“The gallant troops overwhelmed the bandits thereby neutralizing 2 while others escaped with gunshots wounds.

“Troops recovered one AK47 rifle, one locally made rifle, 6 AK47 magazines, 110 rounds of 7.62mm Special ammunition and assorted drugs,” the Coordinator stated.

“The Armed Forces of Nigeria and other security agencies in furtherance of the objective of restoring peace and security in the country will sustain the offensive against the enemies of our Nation.”