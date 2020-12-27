32 C
Insecurity: Police assure return of peace in Zamfara

From Salisu Zakari Maradun, Gusau

The Zamfara State Police Command has reiterated its determination towards addressing the issue of insecurity in the State, no matter the difficulties.

It also thought of working, side by side, with the traditional institutions across the state aimed at succeeding in its quest to achieving the desired goals.

This was disclosed by the newly posted police commissioner to the State, Mr Abuto Yaro while addressing some Journalists in his office few hours after his assumption.

Mr Yaro stated that as his mission and vision to the State is to among other things, ensure that the State became a crime free one and retain its position of being most peaceful one in the Federation, the need for support and cooperation from particularly members of the public is paramount.

According to him, it is a known fact that protecting the lives and property of the citizens is solely the responsibility of the police, and that no pressure from any angle will make them to relent in the direction.

He explained further that  as the issue of security remains the business of everybody, there is also need for all hands to be on deck in order to achieve the desired goals.

The commissioner who seemed to be worried over the situation of security in the State, appealed to the general public to always assist the command with reasonable information that will help the command in its quest to ridding the State of the activities of the armed bandits, who for many years have been terrorizing the  state.

Commenting further, CP Yaro assured that that he is ready to sacrifice even his life for the sake of the people and their belongings, even as he said he joined the service to face death.

Getting rid of the criminals and all their activities, continued the commissioner, is simple as long as there is support and determination from the public, and that the doors of the office of the command are opened for anyone with good information that will lead to the arrest of such bad eggs in the society.

He called on all other sister security agencies to continue to cooperate with the command so that together they will succeed in moving the State forward.

