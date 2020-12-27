Bagudu empowers women vegetable sellers with N6.15m

From Shuaibu Zubair Tatu, Brinin Kebbi

Kebbi State Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, yesterday in Birnin Kebbi, donated N 6.15 million to 205 women vegetables sellers in the state.

Each of the 205 women got N30, 000, from the donation , aimed at boosting their businesses.

The governor announced the grand donation at the graduation of the benefitting women which took place at Bayan Kara Market, Birnin Kebbi yesterday.

All the women who benefitted from the program have received training in perishable items preservation.

The comprehensive training of women traders was conducted by the state chapter of the Vegetables Sellers Association.

The elated Bagudu lauded the association for the unparalleled gesture and urged other groups to emulate it.

He said the association need to be commended for training the women in the business of perishable items and vegetables which according to him was a business dominated by men.

Bagudu also said:” I am quite impressed with this commendable initiative by the association, while others should copy from it.

“I am appealing to more people in the state to form groups and cooperatives like this one, so as to get routine support from the state.

“My administration is ready to partner with any group and association, to further boost trade and commerce.

“This is with the view to further reduce unemployment and poverty, hence, add value to the economy of the state and that of Nigeria.”

Earlier, Alhaji Umarun Basiru, the Chairman of Vegetables Sellers and Perishable foods Association said the association initiated the program to support women who were mostly widows to conduct small business to generate income and support their families.

According to him, the women had undergone training on Perishable items for 5 months on modalities for buying, selling and processing of Perishable items.

He averred “We are willing as an association to sustain the program with another 1000 women next year with support from government.”

He commended the governor for his assistance to the women which he described as timely in order to keep the women actively involved in business.

Hajiya Amina Gwandangaji, one of the beneficiaries who is a widow, said even though she has been in the business for the past ten years , the training has afforded her with additional valuable knowledge on vegetables and perishable items.

She commended the governor for providing the start-up capital for them and promised to make best use of it properly .

Among the important personalities who attended the event were, Commissioner for Lands and Housing, Alhaji Abubakar Sadiq Yelwa, Special Adviser to the governor on Women Development, Hajiya Zarau Wali, Permanent Secretary, Ministry for Women Affairs and Social Development, Hajiya Aishatu Maikurata and Chairman Birnin Kebbi local Government, Muhammad Aminu Ahmad.