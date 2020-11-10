Kano FRSC Command organizes prayers for victims of road accidents

From Maduabuchi Nmeribeh, Kano

The Kano State Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC), Corps Commander Zubair Mato has organized a week long events, including prayers in churches and Mosques to mark the remembrance of millions of victims of road accidents across the world.

Corps Commander Mato in a Statement on Monday, however, urged motorists to drive with care and avoid traffic blunders capable of leading to accidents and loss of life.

According to him, the World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims (WDR) is commemorated on the third Sunday of November each year.

He added that it is a high-profile global event to remember millions of people who have been killed and seriously injured on the roads worldwide and to acknowledge the suffering of all affected victims, families and communities.

Corps Commander Mato further stated that, “in Nigeria, the Federal Road Safety Corps as lead agency in road traffic management and administration organizes week-long series of activities for the commemoration.

“These activities include prayers in Mosques and churches, visitation of the Road traffic crash Victims currently receiving medical attention in Hospitas, and public sensitization campaigns in media and motor Parks among others.

“The FRSC Kano State Command has concluded plan to commence these activities on Monday 9th November 2020.

“We intend to visit Crash Victims in some selected hospitals in the State, engage Imams of various Juma’at Mosques and Pastors in churches across the State to pray for the repose of the souls of those who died and quick recovery for the injured, and to preach Road Safety ideals to people with a view to inculcating safe driving culture and minimize crashes on our roads. We also intend to go to the media and Motor Parks to appeal to Motorists to always drive with care.”

He, therefore, called on the general public in Kano State to take advantage of this period and remember that the Road traffic crashes through which lives and property are lost can be avoided by simply adhering to Road traffic regulations and the basic safe driving principles.

“The Command is using this medium to reaffirm it’s commitment of ensuring reduction of crashes within the State and appeal to the general public to support these efforts by being law abiding while sharing the Road with others,” he added.