Ganduje tasks Old Boys Association on education development

From Maduabuchi Nmeribeh, Kano

Kano State Governor Dr.Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has tasked Barewa College Old Boys Association to contribute their quota in the development of education, not only in their Alma Mata, but across the northern Nigeria and the country in general.

Ganduje lamented that the way education standards in the country have fallen, it is imperative for old boys associations to partner with government, well meaning individuals and corporate bodies in delivering qualitative education.

Ganduje who was represented by his Deputy Dr.Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna made the statement at the weekend, during the Annual lecture organised by the Barewa Old Boys Association held at Meena Event Centre,Kano.

“This kind of gathering is aimed to underscore the importance of civic participation in resuscitating the decline in the education sector, ” Ganduje said.

He added that in Kano, the State Government has made alot of Capital Intensive undertakings which symbolised the administration’s commitment to the revitalization of the education sector at all levels through the philosophy of continuity, consolidation,fine tuning and new projects.

The Governor also explained that huge resources have been invested in constructing several infrastructure, recruited and trained teaching staff and provided teaching and learning materials worth billions of naira in order to return our schools back to the old glory days.

“It is pertinent to mention that the free and compulsory basic education policy of our administration is a deliberate attempt not only to encourage school enrolment but fundamentally the provision of inclusive and equitable quality education for lifelong learning and self reliance” Ganduje said.

He however commended the Barewa College for being prestigious, saying that history of educational development will not be completed without highlighting the enormous contribution given by the school.

Ganduje further eulogised the Barewa Old Boys Association for its commitment towards developing their alma mater.

“I wish to also congratulate you for the commemoration of 100 years of the establishment of this great citadel of learning ” he emphasised.

Speaking earlier, the Sultan Of Sokoto, Alh.Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar who also chaired the occasion urged members of the association to continue to give their contributions to ensure that the challenges bedevilling this country are solved.

In his Speech, the National President Of Barewa Old Boys Association,Engineer Dahiru Ibrahim implored on the members to continue to unite and share the bond of brotherhood towards developing their alma mater.

During the occasion,plaques were presented to some outstanding members of the association while Prof.Abdurrazaq Garba Habib a medical practitioner and also old student of the college presented a lecture on the Epidemics,Pandemics and Society:The Covid Saga,also a book titled The Barewa lecture series volume 2 was launched.

Prominent personalities that attended the event includes Deputy Governor of Katsina State Alh Mannir Yakubu, Minister of Defence General Bashir Salihi Magashi,Fomer Governor of Jigawa State Alh Sule Lamido,Emir of Fika Alh.Muhammed Abali Ibn Idrissa and Former Chief Of Army Staff General Alwali Kazir.