Education

COVID-19: ‘Private schools in Kano to reduce fees by 30%’

From Maduabuchi Nmeribeh, Kano

The Kano State Commissioner for Education, Malam Muhammad Sanusi Kiru, has given ultimatum to proprietors of private schools in the state to forfeit 25 to 30per cent of their third term school fees or be ready to accept the scrapping of the term from the 2019/2020 academic year.

He said the measure is part of the state government’s policy to cushion the effects of COVID-19 pandemic on parents and guardians.

According to him, if the private schools owners refuse to enforce the directive which came into effect 1 November, the Ministry will be left with no option than to cancel in totality the third term of the 2019/2020 academic session.

Malam Kiru said: “I set up two parallel ad-hoc committees to discuss with owners of private schools on the percentage of school fees they are to reduce as done in about four-five states or we cancel the third term totally so that the academic calendar will commence with a new session in January, 2021.

“Proprietors of private schools should show some sign of appreciation for the support they enjoyed from the State Government and extend the same magnanimity to the good people of Kano State.”

The Commissioner warned that, “if by November 1, 2020 there is no positive response, the Ministry would be left with no option than to take such a revolutionary decision in public interest.”

