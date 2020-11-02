23.3 C
Education

Chancellor pledges support to NOA on fight against sexual violence

From Chidi Asonye, Aba

The Chancellor, Gregory University, Uturu, Prof. Gregory Ibe, has pledged to support the efforts of the National Orientation Agency (NOA) in the fight against sexual and gender- based violence in the country.

Prof. Ibe stated this when the Abia State’s Director of NOA, paid him an advocacy visit in his country home in Uturu.

He said the time has come for the general public to speak out in one voice and collaborate with relevant government agencies like NOA in its efforts to protect the vulnerable, by exposing sexual crimes and support victims of rape and other gender- based crimes.

He commended the orientation agency for its commitment in sensitizing residents of the state, saying as a reformist who has passion for human development, he will partner with the agency in the fight against indiscipline and other gender related vices.

The Chancellor also promised to join hands with the NOA in the revitalization of the WAI brigade in the state.

Earlier in her address, the Director of NOA, Abia State, Dr. Ngozi Okechukwu, said the agency was deploying all skills and powers available in the country to provide support and justice for victims of sexual crimes and to ensure that Nigerians live in a safe society where the most vulnerable are protected.

The NOA director commended Prof. Ibe for his immense contributions in the field of academics and human development.

Highpoint of the visit was the signing of the sexual and gender- based violence pledge by Prof. Ibe and his nomination as a patron of WAI brigade.

