Troops kill 5 Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists in Borno

By Chuks Oyema-Aziken

The Defence Media Operations has announced the killing of 5 Boko Haram/ Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists within the theatre of operation.

Acting Director, DMO, Brig. Gen. Benard Onyeuko disclosed this in a press release on Sunday.

He said that on 27 November 2020, troops of Army Super Camp 11 Gamboru-Ngala killed 2 of the suspected BHT/ISWAP criminals at their hideout at Garal Village and Bulankesa Village during a clearance operation.

“Relatedly, on 27 November 2020 troops of Strong Response Area Pulka conducted a robust clearance patrol at area Ashigashiya. They made contact with the criminals in their logistics base. In the ensuing gun battle 2 terrorists were neutralized while others escaped with debilitating gunshot wounds.

“Several bags of assorted bags of grain and other food items were recovered. Thereafter the logistics warehouse was destroyed.”

He said that on 27 November 2020, troops of 27 Task Force Brigade also killed 1 BHT/ISWAP criminal around Doksa general area.

“The following items were recovered; 1x AK 47 Rifle, 2x Mobile Phones, 1x Bow and Arrow and one x Boko Haram Terrorists pass slip(Identification Pass). The recovered items are in custody for profiling.”

The Acting Director commended the troops of Operation FIRE BALL under Operation LAFIYA DOLE for their continued dedication and determination in flushing the remnants of the terrorists in their hideouts.

“The entire populace of the North East region are hereby assured of the Nigerian military high command determination to finally rout the remnants of Boko Haram/Islamic State’s West Africa Province criminals from their enclaves in this zone. They are also encouraged to avail the troops with credible information that will help in the execution of the operation,” he added.