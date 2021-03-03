NDLEA nabs 2 suspects with 27 rifles near Kagara

By Myke Uzendu



Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Niger State Command, have recovered 27 rifles from two suspects during a routine stop-and-search operation in Kontagora area near Kagara, from where bandits recently abducted 29 persons.

The suspects; Danjuma Auta (35 yrs), and Daniel Danrangi (25 yrs), both male and from Dirin Daji, Sakaba Local Government Area of Kebbi State, were arrested along Kontagora – Zuru road, Niger state on Monday night.



According to the Niger State Commander of the Agency, Mr. Aloye Isaac Oludare, the duo were arrested with 12 locally fabricated AK 47 rifles and 15 locally fabricated pistols.

The rifles were reportedly concealed in a white sack while on a motorcycle to an unknown place when they were arrested.



