NDLEA nabs 2 suspects with 27 rifles near Kagara

By Myke Uzendu 


Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Niger State Command, have recovered 27 rifles from two suspects during a routine stop-and-search operation in Kontagora area near Kagara, from where bandits recently abducted 29 persons.

The suspects; Danjuma Auta (35 yrs), and Daniel Danrangi (25 yrs), both male and from Dirin Daji, Sakaba Local Government Area of Kebbi State, were arrested along Kontagora – Zuru road, Niger state on Monday night.


According to the Niger State Commander of the Agency, Mr. Aloye Isaac Oludare, the duo were arrested with 12 locally fabricated AK 47 rifles and 15 locally fabricated pistols. 

The rifles were reportedly concealed in a white sack while on a motorcycle to an unknown place when they were arrested.


“A total of 41kgs of Cannabis Sativa and 6kgs of Cannabis Seeds were recovered during the operation, while a total of five hectares of Cannabis farm was located and destroyed”, the Ondo state Commander of the Agency, Mr. Haruna Gagara added.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

