25.9 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Nigerian Veteran Broadcaster and Actor, Sadiq Daba is…

Rep Onyejeocha bankrolls WAEC fees of all public…

Reps move to introduce direct payment for utility…

Senate moves to establish Hospital to treat leprosy,…

Alleged bribery: EFCC absolves its former prosecutor, Obla…

BENUE: Killers Of Chief Terkura Must Face Justice,…

Plateau approves livestock transformation bill; to commence ranching,…

Cattle, foodstuff dealers call off strike as FG…

FG gives approval for Mobile Operators to establish…

Reps to investigate allocation of crude oil under…

News

Sokoto records bloodbath in four consecutive days

Sokoto State recorded wanton killings and kidnappings of innocent citizens by bandits in three border local government areas within a spate of four days. 

Areas visited by the marauders were Gwadabawa, Amarawa and Gatawa towns, in Illela and Sabon Birni Local Government Areas respectively. The state Police Command PPRO, ASP Sanusi Abubakar, confirmed this in a press statement. 

He said, “Suspected kidnappers had earlier visited Gwadabawa Local Government Area and whisked away the PDP local government chairman, Alhaji Nasiru Isah, whose whereabouts is yet to be ascertained.” 

Also, in the past two days, bandits and kidnappers struck at the two towns of Amarawa and Gatawa, within Illela Local Government Area, and Sabon Birni Local Government killing dozens of people with livestock rustled. 

At Illela, the bandits succeeded in whisking away a wealthy businessman, kidnapped several persons from Gatawa, while many others were maimed and internally displaced. 

Many were also kidnapped by gun-wielding bandits who unleashed terror on residents of Sabon Birni Local Government. ASP Abubakar, however, assured that all hands are on deck to redress the ugly situation. 

“The launching of Operation PUFF ADDER II will provide adequate security in areas already overwhelmed by the activities of bandits targetted at five local governments of Sabon Birni, Rabah, Goronyo, Gwadabawa, Wurno and operational extension to Illela. 

“Similarly, there are fifteen brand new vehicles aimed at complementing and strengthening the five units of mobile personnel already deployed for the operation by the IGP,” he stated. 

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

$2.5bn alleged stolen crude: Frank calls for sack of NNPC GMD, Kyari

Editor

Fidelity Bank donates N10 million to Kano Covid-19 fund

Editor

IPMAN, BCO commends Buhari over nomination of Bawa as EFCC boss

Editor

Post-COVID-19: FG banks on manufacturing, other sectors  for stronger economy

Editor

DSS allegedly arrests EFCC Chairman, Magu

Editor

Gov Ugwuanyi signs Enugu 2020 Budget into law

Editor

I am not deterred by the ‘stone to death threat’ on me by IPOB Leader, Nnamdi Kanu,says Nnia Nwodo

Editor

Suswam’s trial for alleged N3.1bn fraud adjourned till Oct 15

Editor

Nigeria@60: Renew Your Faith In One Nigeria, Ganduje Urges Nigerians

Editor

China media group tech event

Editor

Nigeria’s Constitution lacks focus on nations economy – Nwodo

Editor

Coronavirus: Address the Nation now YPP to Buhari

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More