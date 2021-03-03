Sokoto records bloodbath in four consecutive days

Sokoto State recorded wanton killings and kidnappings of innocent citizens by bandits in three border local government areas within a spate of four days.

Areas visited by the marauders were Gwadabawa, Amarawa and Gatawa towns, in Illela and Sabon Birni Local Government Areas respectively. The state Police Command PPRO, ASP Sanusi Abubakar, confirmed this in a press statement.

He said, “Suspected kidnappers had earlier visited Gwadabawa Local Government Area and whisked away the PDP local government chairman, Alhaji Nasiru Isah, whose whereabouts is yet to be ascertained.”

Also, in the past two days, bandits and kidnappers struck at the two towns of Amarawa and Gatawa, within Illela Local Government Area, and Sabon Birni Local Government killing dozens of people with livestock rustled.

At Illela, the bandits succeeded in whisking away a wealthy businessman, kidnapped several persons from Gatawa, while many others were maimed and internally displaced.

Many were also kidnapped by gun-wielding bandits who unleashed terror on residents of Sabon Birni Local Government. ASP Abubakar, however, assured that all hands are on deck to redress the ugly situation.

“The launching of Operation PUFF ADDER II will provide adequate security in areas already overwhelmed by the activities of bandits targetted at five local governments of Sabon Birni, Rabah, Goronyo, Gwadabawa, Wurno and operational extension to Illela.

“Similarly, there are fifteen brand new vehicles aimed at complementing and strengthening the five units of mobile personnel already deployed for the operation by the IGP,” he stated.