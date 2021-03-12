Anambra Guber: Resist temptation of anointing a candidate, Group tells APC leadership

By Appolos Christian

As the November 6, 2021 gubernatorial election in Anambra State draws near, some eggheads of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have urged the national leadership of the party to resist the temptation of anointing any candidate.

The party chieftains from Anambra, said anointing a candidate against free and fair primary election contest was among the listed conditions that may hinder the party’s chances of winning the poll.

Known as APC Patriots Anambra chapter, the group; comprising the party’s immediate past deputy governorship candidate, former House of Representatives members, party officials and business executives, opined that a credible, rancour free primaries was a sine qua non for an APC victory in the governorship election proper.

Notable among the group are former House of Representatives members, Honourables Chukwuemeke Nwogbo and Chizor Obidigwe, APC South East zonal youth leader, Olisa Onyeka, communications specialist, Ike Chidolue, business tycoon, Chidi Ogbaji and Mike Mbanefo, a lawyer, amongst others.

In a Press Statement jointly signed by the co-ordinator of the group, Dozie Ikedife, and spokesman, Hon. Victor Afam Ogene, and made available to newsmen in Abuja, the APC Patriots warned that, contrary to the insinuations been bandied around, the mode of primaries to be adopted must be jointly agreed upon by stakeholders and the aspirants.

“As a people desirous of bringing our dear state, Anambra, into national focus – after about 15 years of being on the fringes of regional politics – we urge the APC family, from the zone to the national, not to pander to filial affiliations that might truncate the genuine quest of our people to produce an APC administration in Anambra.”

Furthermore, the statement noted, “To do otherwise will further alienate our long suffering, but dedicated party men and women, who eagerly look forward to the November 6, 2021, election as the crowning glory of their long years of dedication.

“In prosecuting the Anambra gubernatorial election, therefore, utmost care must be taken by all strata of the party leadership, so that we can avoid the pitfalls which made the party lose Zamfara, Rivers and Bayelsa states.

“We, therefore, urge all the aspirants to roll up their sleeves and seek for the people’s endorsement, instead of hoping to be beneficiaries of a curious anointment.

“For the avoidance of any doubt, APC Patriots, Anambra chapter has resolved to – working with other party stalwarts who desire equity, justice and fairness – work assiduously against any shenanigans that would stand in the way of an APC victory, come November 6.”