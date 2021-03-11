35 C
Abuja
Trending Now

New NAF Spokesperson assumes office

937 killed by bandits, 1,972 kidnapped in Kaduna…

PHOTO NEWS

MoD commends sacrifices of Armed Forces personnel

New NYSC Coordinator resumes in Ondo

Why I’m a fulfilled man at 60 –…

That needless outreach of Gumi against Nigerian Army

Health workers union mourn Secretary General, 2 family…

ITF Allegations: Muslim group warns MURIC against divisive…

Restructuring: Easier and best route to greatness –…

News

New NAF Spokesperson assumes office

By Chuks Oyema-Aziken

Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet has assumed office as the new Director of Public Relations and Information (DOPRI), Nigerian Airforce.

 
The new Spokesperson who took over on 9 March 2021 as the 17th DOPRI replaces Air Vice Marshal Ibikunle Daramola who has been at the helm of affairs for about two years and seven months.


Born in Kaduna, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet hails from Pankshin Local Government Area of Plateau State. He attended St Joseph’s College, Vom, Plateau State and later proceeded to the Nigerian Defence Academy as a member of 42nd Regular Course.
A press release Wing Commander Bassey Okon for Director of Public Relations and Information said Commodore abkwet was commissioned into the NAF as a Pilot Officer on 16       August 1996. 


“He is an alumnus of the Nigerian Institute of Journalism, Ogba Lagos State, where he obtained a Post Graduate Diploma in Public Relations in 2008.

The senior officer has attended several courses some of which include, International Military Public Relations Course in Sweden, Junior and Senior Command and Staff Courses at the prestigious Armed Forces Command and Staff College, Jaji as well as Strategic Public Relations and Crisis Management Courses at Pinnacle PR, London.

“Additionally, he attended a Speech Writing Course organized by Ragan Communications at American University, Washington DC. Air Commodore Gabkwet is also an alumnus of the National Defence University, Champing, China, Air Force War College, Nigeria and the National Defence College, Nigeria.


“The senior officer has held several appointments in the course of his military career. He was the Group Public Relations Officer at Air Weapon School (Now 407Air Combat Training Group), Kainji and at various times served as the Command Public Relations Officer at Tactical Air Command Makurdi, Training Command, (Now Air Training Command), Kaduna as well as Logistics Command, Lagos.

The new Spokesperson was also a United Nations Military Observer at the Democratic Republic of Congo between 2004 and 2005 where he also acted as the Assistant Military Spokesman.

He served as the first Press Officer to the Chief of the Air Staff between 2010 – 2012. Other appointments held by the senior officer include the Deputy Defence Attaché (Air), Embassy of Nigeria, Beijing China between 2013 – 2016 and Command Training Officer at the Ground Training Command Enugu in 2018.

Until his appointment, he was a member of Directing Staff and Director of Coordination at the Air Force War College, Makurdi. Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet is an Associate Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations and a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Management. 


“The senior officer is decorated with the Distinguished Service Star, Fellow Defence College, Fellow National Defence University, Fellow Air War College (+) and the United Nations Medal among others.

He is married to Mrs Patricia Jemcit Gabkwet and the union is blessed with 3 children. He enjoys playing golf and badminton as well as watching documentaries.”

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Fire razes three children of same parents to death in Delta

Editor

Gov. Ikpeazu emerges Deputy Chairman PDP Governors’ Forum

Editor

INSECURITY: Pan Igbo groups demand immediate passage of anti-open grazing laws in S/East

Editor

Don’t allow resident doctors embark on strike, Cleric appeals to FG

Editor

Haruna Ungogo, Nigerian ambassador to Jordan, is dead

Editor

APC apologizes to Nigerians over Kankara students abduction

Editor

Nigeria’s Anti-Corruption Czar, Ibrahim Magu Attracts International Endorsement

Editor

Anyaoku, Anyim, others console with Buhari over Kyari

Editor

Ebonyi distributes second round of COVID-19 palliatives

Editor

Ikeazor Advocates Geospatial Science Technologies for Biodiversity Loss & Climate Action

Editor

COVID-19: CAN tasks FG on distribution of palliatives

Editor

ACJMC: CLEEN Foundation pledges to advance public safety, security, access to justice

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More