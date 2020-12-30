23 C
Abuja
Trending Now

COVID-19 scare: Church crossover services disrupted

YULETIDE: Sanwo-Olu lifts 364 physically challenged persons, expands…

NLC appeals for reinstatement of 2,414 teachers sacked…

Nasarawa Assembly backs Gov Sule on revenue leakages

Gov Ayade signs 2021 appropriation bill of N281.9bn…

Kano NDLEA seizes 9.075kg illicit drugs, arrests 1,036…

Nasarawa Local councils embark on forensic audit of…

Village head sacked over alleged stealing, vandalism in…

Delta Council Chairman, Tidi, dissolves all revenue subcommittees

Governor Ayade’s aide on Presidency, NASS resigns

News

Delta Council Chairman, Tidi, dissolves all revenue subcommittees

The Warri South Council Chairman, in Delta State, Dr. Michael Tidi has dissolved all revenue subcommittees in the council with immediate effect.

The council boss has also directed security agents to arrest any group or individual who parades as a revenue agent of the council.

The dissolution is contained in a statement he signed and forwarded to newsmen.

Dr. Tidi said, “Chairmen and Secretaries of the committees are to hand over all council properties in their possession to the treasurer of the local government (TLG) immediately.

“All related revenue matters are to be directed to the revenue unit of Warri South LGA pending when the revenue subcommittees will be reconstituted.

“With effect from today, the council has directed all relevant security agencies to arrest any group of persons or individuals who parades him/herself as revenue agent of the council.”

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

ATF Operation LAFIYA DOLE kill several ISWAP fighters in Lake Chad

Editor

Breaking: INEC Wins Again As 34 Political Parties Lose Bid To Reverse Deregistration

Editor

Eschew selfish interest, PDP guber aspirant, Okwenna advises stakeholder

Editor

*Armed Forces Commission: 200 CSOs unanimously reject bill being considered by Senate as invitation to anarchy*

Editor

PHOTO NEWS

Editor

Senate Asks Buhari to urgently reconstitute FCC board

Editor

Unlawful dismissal: Court orders oil firm to pay sacked workers

Editor

PHOTO NEWS

Editor

COVID-19: Lawmaker backs RSG action against Caverton Air pilots

Editor

Kogi NLC Finally Succumbs, Union/ Govt Agree on 80% April salary

Editor

Troops eliminate 114 terrorists/bandits in operations across the country

Editor

Abia Speaker consoles with Nkwachukwu Agomoh as he buries mother

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More