Delta Council Chairman, Tidi, dissolves all revenue subcommittees

The Warri South Council Chairman, in Delta State, Dr. Michael Tidi has dissolved all revenue subcommittees in the council with immediate effect.

The council boss has also directed security agents to arrest any group or individual who parades as a revenue agent of the council.

The dissolution is contained in a statement he signed and forwarded to newsmen.

Dr. Tidi said, “Chairmen and Secretaries of the committees are to hand over all council properties in their possession to the treasurer of the local government (TLG) immediately.

“All related revenue matters are to be directed to the revenue unit of Warri South LGA pending when the revenue subcommittees will be reconstituted.

“With effect from today, the council has directed all relevant security agencies to arrest any group of persons or individuals who parades him/herself as revenue agent of the council.”