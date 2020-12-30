Governor Ayade’s aide on Presidency, NASS resigns

The Special Adviser to the Cross River State governor on Presidency and National Assembly Matters, Divine Amina Arong, has resigned her appointment.

Devine Arong’s letter of resignation was contained in a letter she sent to Governor Ben Ayade through the Secretary to the state government, Bar Tina Banku Agbor.

The letter titled “Letter of resignation as the Special Adviser to the Governor of Cross River State on Presidency and National Assembly Matters”.

Amina Arong said “I hereby tender my resignation as the Special Adviser to the governor of Cross River State on Presidency and National Assembly Matters from today, the 29th day of December 2020” and the reason for resigning is personal.

The letter also indicated that the resignation is effective, December 29th, 2020.

At the time of filing this report, the state government was yet to respond officially but it is unclear if the government will accept her resignation or not.

However, findings revealed that there has been no love lost between Governor Ben Ayade and Amina in recent times over alleged political differences which resulted in a series of litigation between Ayade’s faction and Jarigeb Agom Jarigbe group.

Before now, Amina, the Deputy Treasurer of PDP was said to have been the anchor lady for Ayade’s faction in the national secretariat of the party while the battle for the soul of PDP raged.

However, the bubble burst when Governor Ayade and Amina fell out over the handling of issues affecting her duty schedule, as well as the outcome of wards, local government congresses and Cross River Northern Senatorial by-election.