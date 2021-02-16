31 C
Abuja
Lawan, Omo-Agege applaud Okonjo-Iweala on her emergence as WTO DG

Lawan, Omo-Agege applaud  Okonjo-Iweala on her emergence as WTO DGBy Ignatius Okorocha

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has congratulated Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala on her emergence as the first African and first female Director-General of the World Trade Organization ( WTO).

Lawan in a statement by his Special Adviser(Media) Ola Awoniyi also congratulated  Nigeria on  the latest feat of its great daughter on the international stage.

He also applauded the quiet but dogged diplomacy of Nigeria and the unwavering commitment of President Muhammadu Buhari which, no doubt, contributed to the acknowledgement of the sterling credentials of Dr Okonjo-Iweala and her ultimate triumph in the prolonged contest for the  very important position.

“I heartily rejoice with Dr Okonjo-Iweala on this well-deserved victory.

“With her latest feat, the former Nigerian Minister of Finance and Managing Director of the World Bank has again brought honour to Nigeria, Africa and women everywhere,” Lawan noted.

The Senate President urges the new Director-General to deploy her famed intellect, experience, energy and integrity in leading the WTO to promote global prosperity through fair trade.

Lawan says her task has been made even more onerous by the havoc that the Covid-19 pandemic has wreaked on economies across the world.

He prays for Almighty God to imbue her with good health and wisdom to succeed in the task.

Similarly,The Deputy President of Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege has expressed excitement at the emergence of Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala as Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO). 

According to him, her emergence attests to the excellence of the womenfolk in Nigeria across every walk of life. 

In a statement by his Special Adviser, Media and Publicity, Yomi Odunuga, the Deputy President of the Senate also applauded President Muhammadu Buhari and other global leaders who rendered their unalloyed support for the renowned economist and international development expert despite the initial hiccups that trailed her nomination. 

“I join in felicitating with one of us, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, on her emergence as Director-General of the World Trade Organisation. This did not come to me as a surprise considering her rich resumé as Managing Director of the World Bank, two-time Finance Minister in Nigeria, Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Minister of Foreign Affairs, co-chair of Global Partnership for Effective Development Cooperation among others. 

“In spite of considerable challenges, Nigerian women have continued to demonstrate capacity and competence in various roles and it is no mere conjecture that if given the chance, they can provide quality leadership,” he stated. 

