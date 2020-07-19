NDDC: Release Nunieh to the Police – Rivers CP to Wike

From Blessing Ibunge, Port Harcourt

The Rivers state Governor Nyesom Wike has been urged to turn in the former Acting Managing Director(MD) of the Niger Delta Development Commission(NDDC), Ms Joi Nunieh over to the police for questioning and protection.

The state Commissioner of Police, Joseph Mukan, made the call on Friday while reacting to the failed attempted arrest of the former MD by officers of Inspector General of Police(IG) Muhammed Adamu’s Monitoring Unit, at her residence on Thursday.

The CP who had allegedly declined knowledge of the arrest, confirmed to newsmen yesterday that the officers are genuine, adding that the arrest was legal and within the confined of law.

He said, “Nobody says Governor Wike should not protect his citizens, but everything should be down within the confined of the law.

“The IGP Monitoring unit of the command yesterday came in with their investigation activities, which we endorsed, it was never an illegal duty, it was a legitimate duty of the unit which we were aware of their presence there.

“I am the chief law enforcement officer of the command, if you rescue your citizen, we expect you to turn her over to the police, who are in the better position to protect her.” He maintained.

The CP expressed the hope that Governor Wike will do the needful by turning Ms Nunieh over, insisting that the IGP’s visit to her residence was simply to arrest her and not for abduction, and it was a legitimate exercise.

He noted that the Governor has already been informed that the Command was aware of the exercise and that she should produced for the needful.

“I have personally got in touch with him(Wike) and have advised him to turn her over to the police because the exercise was legitimate and within the confined of the law.” the CP insisted.

It would recalled that Governor Wike had announced that he had gone to rescue the embattled Nunieh to the government house where she is presently being shielded from “abduction” by men of IGP Monitoring unit, terming the action of the police as illegal.

Governor Wike also noted that the inability of Ms Nunieh’s arrestors to present a warrant of arrest to the venue further casted doubt on the legality of the operation, and that the CP also appeared not to know anything about the movement to the Ex-NDDC Boss’ residence.

He later called on the IGP, to investigate the operation properly to ascertain that the officers are really men of the Nigerian Police Force.