Northern Youths Drum Support For Malami Over Magu’s Probe

From Maduabuchi Nmeribeh, Kano

The ongoing probe of alleged insurbodination and financial misappropriation against the suspended acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, has received the full backing of northern youths.

The northern youths under the aupices of Northern Youth for Good Governance (NYGG) have lauded the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami for recommending the investigation of Magu.

Addressing journalists in Kano on Saturday, the National Coordinator of the group, Bello Hadi called on Malami not to relent in his resolve to expose alleged corruption in the EFCC under Magu’s watch.

Hadi described the arrest and detention of Magu as a step in the right direction and called on President Muhammadu Buhari to ensure that justice prevail according to his policy of fighting corruption no matter who is involved.

He said Magu’s probe is in line with the tenets of democracy and good governance.

According to him, “the effort of the Attorney General to probe Magu was done in good light to cleanse the image of the government in its fight against corrupt practices by highly placed officials.”

Hadi, therefore, advised the investigation panel not to relent in the probe until it reached logical conclusion, adding that the action was in line with the agenda of President Muhammadu Buhari in fighting corruption, which according to him, “has become a deadly cancer in the country.”

Hadi added that, "we wish to throw our weight in support of the Attorney General of the Federation in trying to cleanse the image of the government in its fight against corrupt practices by highly placed officials.

“The current investigation going on against the former Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC should reach a logical conclusion and leave no stone unturned.

“This action is in line with the agenda of the Muhammadu Buhari regime of fighting against corruption which has become a deadly cancer in the country.”

He urged Nigerians to understand that no citizen should be considered above the law.

“We are aware that according to the Nigerian Constitution every accused person is presumed innocent until he is proven guilty by a court of law. Against this background, we are not pronouncing the former EFCC boss as guilty, but we believe he must be investigated to erase all forms of doubt in the minds of Nigerians.

“It is pertinent for Nigerians to understand that no individual should be presumed to be above the law by virtue of his position. Hence, Magu should be investigated and if found guilty should be prosecuted as provided by the laws of the land.”