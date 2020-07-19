NFG/SPW Recruitment: Nasarawa inaugurate coordinating team, distributes forms

By Francis Nansak

Following the federal government led administration of president Muhammadu Buhari determination to provide succour to citizens of Nigerians,by recruitment of 1000 unskilled youths across the 774 local government areas of the country, Nasarawa state has inaugurated coordinators and begun the distribution of forms.

The process of the recruitment was formally started on Friday in the state headquarter of the National Directorates for Employment ( NDE) Lafia,where forms were also distributed to be delivered to the 13 local government areas of the state.

The Nasarawa state chairman of the Federal Government,Special Public Works(FGN,SPW)program, honourable Kasim Mohammed Kasim,told journalists that the programs will start in earnest by October this year,to last for only Three months.

Honourable Kasim Mohammed assured of following strictly the instruction of the minister,Mr Festus Keyamo,who has earlier warned against hijacking the exercise by politician’s.

He said Nasarawa state will not differ on the position of the minister,but work in accordance with the mandate of the federal government in achieving the aims and objectives of the program.

According to him,each local government of Nasarawa state will be given a fair treatment to provide 1000 unskilled youths who will be engaged in public works as clearing of the roads and other essential services,where out of the 1000 unskilled persons,200 most be graduates who may be assigned as supervisors.

Kasim said” This categories of people will be paid #20,000.00 each every month for a duration of Three months,meaning that the federal government will be injecting Twenty Million Naira (#20,000.000.00)monthly into Nasarawa state .

“Let me warn those that may want to take advantage of this exercise that the forms are not for sale and anyone found selling it will be arrested and prosecuted.

“Today we have inaugurated our focal persons, as well as kicked start the distributions of forms for the recruitment of unskilled youths across the 13 local government areas of our state,therefore I urged all our stakeholders who will be handling the recruitment exercise not to hijack the forms but ensure that the right persons get it” He warns.