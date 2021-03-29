32 C
Troops kill terrorists planting bombs in Borno State


By Chuks Oyema-Aziken 

Troops under 21 Task Force Brigade of Sector 1 Operation Lafiya Dole, deployed in Bama have killed at least 7 Boko Haram terrorists who were planting several Improvised Explosive Devices (IED) along the route of military clearance operations.


PRNigeria reports that the incident occurred in an ambush along Njimia Alafa, an axis of Sambisa Forest in Borno State.


A source said that only few Boko Haram terrorists escaped with injuries.


He said, “When the last signal was received our troops laid ambush for the terrorists along the routes after sighting them and neutralised them.”


“We have recovered seven bodies of the terrorists, their AK 47 Rifles, Anti Aircraft gun and motorcycles.”


“Some of the suspected IEDs found on the road were destroyed by the Army’s Bomb Disposal Units.”


The incident has prompted the acting General Officer Commanding (Ag GOC) 7 Division Nigerian Army and Commander Sector 1 Operation Lafiya Dole, Brigadier General Adelokun Abdulwahab Eyitayo to advise troops of 21 Special Armoured Brigade, 26 Task Force Brigade, 402 Special Forces Brigade and elements of Multinational Joint Task Force (Cameroonian Defence Forces) to be careful when carrying out their operation as the Boko Haram terrorists have planted several IED’s along the route where the Soldiers move.


He said, “I know by the grace of God and your commitment, we will succeed in this battle. I therefore urge you to do something before something do you. Don’t give the enemies the change at all.”

