Easter: All Will Be Well With Our Country, Osinbajo Tells Nigerians

The Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, has encouraged Nigerians to have great hope that things will get better for the country, amid the insecurity and other challenges in Nigeria.

Professor Osinbajo stated this during a brief chat with journalists after the Easter Sunday service at the Aso Villa Chapel on Sunday.

According to a statement issued by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Office of the Vice President, Mr Laolu Akande, Professor Osinbajo prayed for God’s grace and mercy over the country.

“I just want to thank God for our nation, and pray that our nation will experience the grace and mercy of God in so many different ways that we are expecting His grace and mercy. All will be well in Jesus name,” the Vice President said.

While wishing Nigerians a Happy Easter celebration, the Vice President added that the message of Easter is a message of the special and exceeding love and grace of God.

He said, “God’s plan for humanity was that Christ will die and will resurrect. The resurrection is evidence of the fact that those who believe would be saved eternally and would live eternal joy and peace with the Almighty. And that promise is open to every single person.

“Whoever you are, that promise is open to you. That is, if you subscribe to that plan, if you accept that Christ died for you and rose again, and that the plan is fulfilled in the resurrection.”

Professor Osinbajo further stated that the Easter season was one “of great joy because we celebrate the evidence of the plan of God. In some way, God has given us a receipt of our salvation and it’s really exciting.”

